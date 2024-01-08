When you’re married to Kelly Rowland, not only do you get Beyoncé at your birthday party, but you also enjoy Destiny’s Child singing for you.

Such was the case for Tim Weatherspoon, who celebrated his 50th at the Fleur Room in Los Angeles on January 6. Rowland, 42, celebrated her husband, whom she married in 2014, with a star-studded event that featured her former girl group members, Beyoncé, 42, and Michelle Williams. The trio gave Weatherspoon a highlight of his year by singing a special rendition of “Happy Birthday” before his and Kelly’s sons — Titan, 8, and Noah, 2 — joined in to help their father blow out the candles on his cake.

Attendees shared evidence of the event to social media. Lance Gross, star of House of Payne, shared photos of Rowland and Weatherspoon via Instagram, while wedding planner and events coordinator Tanja de Ruig shared a photo of her alongside Beyoncé.

“For the 35 years or more that I’ve known you….you love hard, super loyal, super supportive, not that friendly, but you somehow have loads of friends!” wrote Williams, 44, on January 7. “It was evident last night at TW50 of all who love you! May this 50th year of life you bring more love, joy and abundance!! I love you, my G!!!

Other guests for the all-black attire affair included Beyoncé’s husband — and newly-minted Emmy winner — Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Kris Jenner and Cory Gamble, Michael Early, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, Steelo Brim, Rhuigi, Adrian Gonzalez Savin and Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith.

Weatherspoon’s birthday marks the third time that Destiny’s Child reunited in recent months. At the start of the year, LeToya Luckett posted a snap that featured alongside almost all the DC alums: Beyoncé, Rowland, Williams and LaTavia Roberson. The only one missing was Farrah Franklin. Luckett, 42, and Robertson, 42, were original members of the group who had a falling out over management practices in 1999. Williams and Franklin, 42, replaced the OGs, though the latter left the group six months after joining.

Despite the acrimonious split, Luckett said that “the love, the joy, the prayer [and] the healing” was present during the recent reunion. The members also showed their love for Beyoncé at the November 2023 premiere of her Renaissance World Tour documentary. Rowland, Williams, Roberson and Luckett attended the premiere, coordinating their outfits to match the night’s black-and-silver theme.

Destiny’s Child was formed in 1990 under the name Girl’s Tyme. In the late 1990s, they found early success with songs like “No, No, No,” “Bills, Bills, Bills” and “Say My Name.” The group’s third album, 2001’s Survivor, saw them reach a new level of fame and success with “Independent Women,” “Survivor” and “Bootylicious.”

The group went on hiatus shortly afterward, and Beyoncé branched out as a solo artist. She released her debut solo album, Dangerously In Love, in 2003. She would reunite with Rowland and Willaims for the group’s fifth and final studio album, 2004’s Destiny Fulfilled. The trio has performed together a handful of times since then, notably at Beyoncé’s 2013 Super Bowl halftime show and at Coachella in 2018.