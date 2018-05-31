From moves like Jagger to jokes like any ole dad. Mick Jagger loves to keep up with his son’s Instagram posts.

The rock star’s funny comments were discovered and compiled by Twitter user @dpatrickrodgers. Jagger left a wide array of harmless comments on his son Lucas’ Instagram photos that prove he’s just like any other father.

Lucas shared a photo of himself standing in the ocean in March with the caption, “Hiding from the sun.”

The Rolling Stones frontman, 74, hilariously replied, “Watch out for the water.”

“Cool pic,” Mick wrote about a shot of his son staring at a sunset.

“Looks like fun” is one of his old standby comments. The musician left it on an image of Lucas at Lollapalooza and a group photo of his son with his friends.

The 19-year-old’s Instagram is filled with fun pics of himself hanging out with buddies, skiing and attending red carpet events. He posted a somewhat rare photo with half-sisters Georgia May and Elizabeth in January. “Miss georgi and lizzy,” he captioned the shot.

Mick shares Lucas with Luciana Gimenez. He is also the father of Karis, 47, Jade, 46, Elizabeth, 34, James, 32, Georgia May, 26, Gabriel, 20, and Deveraux, 17 months.

Bandmate Keith Richards made headlines in February when he made a jab at Jagger for having his eighth child at age 73. “It’s time for the snip — you can’t be a father at that age,” the Rolling Stones guitarist, 74, told The Wall Street Journal. “Those poor kids!”

Richards later apologized on Twitter: “I deeply regret the comments I made about Mick in the WSJ which were completely out of line. I have of course apologised to him in person.”

