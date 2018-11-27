Their marriage is a “Sure Thing”! Miguel married longtime love Nazanin Mandi on Sunday, November 25.

“Congratulations to Miguel & Nazanin,” social media maven Karen Civil tweeted on Monday. “They got married yesterday.”

Civil also posted photos of the R&B singer, 33, in a black suit and his bride, 32, in a white, one-shoulder dress.

The couple got their marriage license on November 19 at the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, Us Weekly confirms.

Miguel and Mandi have known each other since he was 18 and went on their first date in 2005, according to TMZ. They got engaged in January 2016, with Miguel gifting Mandi with a giant diamond ring.

In an interview with Hot 97 in May 2015, the Grammy winner explained he didn’t take marriage lightly, saying, “The thing is, you got to know who you are as a person, first of all. I think I’ve come so far as a man and I’m just starting to feel solid where I can be like, ‘You know what? I think I can hold this down legitimately.’ I think now people throw things around like marriage. I just wasn’t raised like that.”

“I just follow my instincts,” he added. “I think she’s learned that, and she’s had to adjust and had to learn and also embrace. And I love her more for that.”

Mandi is an actress known for the TV series How to Make a Reality Star and the reality show The Platinum Life. Miguel, meanwhile, has released four studio albums, two of which went Platinum. The Los Angeles native revealed in May that he is working on a full Spanish-language album.

