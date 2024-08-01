Mikaela Shiffrin’s fiancé, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, is back in the hospital.

“Little (big) update … not the kind of update I could have imagined even just 4 days ago,” Kilde, 31, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, July 30. “But, here we are. Been struggling with some increased pain in my repaired shoulder over the last couple weeks which really seemed like a normal reaction after increasing load and training more ‘normal.’”

Kilde explained that he got an “angry infection that has caused some damage” which is “quite a setback” in his shoulder rehab.

“This means 6 weeks of IV antibiotics everyday through a PICC line that lives in my arm until the infection is all gone and the bone is back smiling,” he wrote. “After those 6 weeks we’ll see what the next steps will be.”

Kilde noted that the update is “quite a bummer, but we keep fighting.” He added, “I am so lucky and grateful to be surrounded by incredible, caring, brilliant people both at home and away. The team at Steadman has taken such good care of me. THANK YOU!!”

Alongside the message, Kilde shared several pictures from the hospital including one of him and Shiffrin, 29, lying in bed together.

Shiffrin, who’s a skier herself with the most World Cup wins of any alpine skier in history, took to Instagram to share her own positive message. “Out of the many lessons I learn from you, one of the greatest is — Smile,” she wrote. “Even through the s–t. ❤️🥹🥴I love you @akilde. Forward ❤️.”

Back in January, Kilde was competing in a World Cup downhill race in Wengen, Switzerland, when he fell and sustained injuries. The Norwegian Alpine Team shared at the time that Kilde dislocated his shoulder and had a cut in his calf. Per their Instagram, Kilde had been taken to a hospital in Bern.

Days later, Kilde took to Instagram to share an update on his health. “Considering the impact of the crash and the fact that I went into the net at 120 km/hr, I am doing surprisingly well,” he wrote at the time. “Of course, I am thankful there’s no fracture — but I did sustain multiple injuries, including a pretty severe laceration in my calf with some nerve damage that required urgent surgery, and a shoulder dislocation.”

Months after the accident, Kilde got down on one knee and popped the question to Shiffrin. They shared the news via a joint Instagram post in April, uploading pics of them smiling and a close-up of her ring. They captioned the upload at the time, “🤗🫶💍👫🤭.”