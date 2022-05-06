Character actor and Friends alum Mike Hagerty has died. He was 67.

Hagerty’s passing was confirmed on Friday, May 6, by his Somebody Somewhere costar Bridget Everett on behalf of his loved ones.

“With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles,” Everett, 50, wrote via an Instagram statement. “A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. … He will be sorely missed.” (His cause of death is unknown.)

The fellow comedian later shared a more personal tribute to the late actor, sharing photos from their time together over the years.

“I loved Mike the instant I met him. He was so special. Warm, funny, never met a stranger,” Everett wrote via social media. “We are devastated he has passed. Mike was adored by the entire cast and crew of Somebody Somewhere. Our thoughts are with his wife and family.”

The Chicago native was best known for playing Friends landlord Mr. Treeger, who during season 4 of the NBC series honed his ballroom dance skills with the help of Joey (Matt LeBlanc). Joey agreed to the dance lessons to prevent Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Monica (Courteney Cox) from getting evicted.

Hagerty played Frank MacNamara on The George Carlin Show from 1994 to 1995. He later had recurring roles on The Home Court, Lucky Louie, Mob City and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

The Second City comedy troupe alum’s biggest film roles included playing Kurt Russell’s BFF Billy Pratt in 1987’s Overboard, Principal Teagley in Back in the Day and George Hearst in 2021’s Apache Junction.

Hagerty portrayed Ed Miller on HBO Max’s original series Somebody Somewhere, which premiered in January.

John Candy’s daughter, Jennifer Candy, mourned the loss of Hagerty via social media on Friday. The 42-year-old actress noted that her late father, who died in 1994, was close with Hagerty as they were both part of the Second City comedy family.

“Mike was the absolute best human being, actor and best representation of Chicago around,” she wrote via Twitter. “So lucky to have known him my whole life. My other Dad. So many good laughs! Love to his family and anyone that every met him. He was the best. 💔❤️ #mikehagerty #secondcity #family.”

Kathy Najimy shared a message of love for the late star on Everett’s Instagram post, writing, “Brilliant actor and we know from you, A brilliant human. So sorry B❤️.”

Comedian Amy Sedaris replied, “NOOOOOOOOO This is very sad.” Sarah Jessica Parker, for her part, added: “No. No. No. no. Oh terrible loss and k will miss him on your show. Heartbreaking. Admired him for years. X.”

The late actor, who Everett called a “devoted husband,” is survived by his wife, Mary Kathryn, his sister, Mary Ann Hagerty, and her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg.

