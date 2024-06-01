Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will have to fight another day.

Tyson, 57, announced on Friday, May 31, that he will have to postpone his July 20 match with Paul, 27, after he suffered an ulcer flareup earlier this month.

“During a follow-up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flareup, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations,” an official statement from Tyson’s team shared on social media read.

A new fight date will be announced on June 7, with the original location of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, still set as the intended location. As previously announced, the pair will fight for eight two-minute rounds and wear 14-ounce gloves — but neither will wear headgear. The match was expected to air live on Netflix, but it has not been confirmed if the streamer will pick up the new date.

The statement noted that Tyson and Paul are “in agreement” over the postponement, adding, “It is only fair that both athletes have equal training time to prepare for this important match and are able to compete at the highest level.”

After the announcement, Tyson took time to thank his fans for their “support and understanding” while he recovers.

“Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flareup, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover,” Tyson said in a statement, per ESPN. “My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon. Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end, you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year.”

In Touch reported on Monday, May 27, that Tyson suffered an in-flight medical emergency while traveling from Miami to Los Angeles. Paramedics reportedly boarded the plane after the flight landed at Los Angeles International Airport.

“Before the paramedics arrived the flight issued an announcement asking for a doctor — the message even came on everyone’s screens,” an eyewitness told the outlet.

After the incident, Tyson’s team told Us Weekly that the boxer is “doing great” following the health scare, explaining, “He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing. He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”

Questions about whether Tyson would still take on Paul in their much-anticipated fight remained after Tyson wrote via X on Tuesday, May 28, “Now feeling 100% even though I don’t need to be to beat Jake Paul.” However, it seems the boxer will be taking it easy for the next several weeks.

Tyson’s professional boxing career lasted from 1985 to 2005. Paul, for his part, began his boxing career in 2018 after finding fame on social media.