Take her name off the call sheet. Mila Kunis is done acting alongside husband Ashton Kutcher.

“Probably not going to happen,” the 34-year-old Spy Who Dumped Me star admits in a sneak peek of her interview on Sunday TODAY With Willie Geist airing Sunday, August 5. “I can’t look at him and not be like, ‘What are you doing?’ It’s like a weird — no, no, it’s weird.”

Kutcher, 40, shares this quirk with his wife of three years. “In a scene with him, I was like, ‘Oh, I see you acting!’ Like, I can catch it. And he looked at me and he was like, ‘What’s that face you make?’” the actress explains. “I was like, ‘We can’t do this. We can’t be together in a scene.’ Because we both look at each other and we’re like … You can catch each other on, like, the weird shticks, so to speak.”

Kunis and Kutcher have shared the screen several times. They met as costars on That ‘70s Show, years before their relationship turned romantic. The Bad Moms star also appeared alongside her husband in an episode of Two and a Half Men and in the 2014 film Annie.

Earlier this week, the Friends With Benefits actress opened up about her disastrous honeymoon with the actor. The couple — who are parents of Wyatt, 3, and Dimitri, 1 — hit the road in an RV with Kutcher’s parents in tow. “Eight hours into our RV trip … our air conditioner breaks in Bakersfield in 110 degree weather,” she said during the Monday, July 30, episode of The Tonight Show. “We almost died on the side of the road when Apple Maps took us on a road … It was a fire road on the side of a mountain. We all had to jump out of the vehicle and walk like, three miles while my father-in-law drove the van and Ashton navigated him over massive boulders because there had just been a massive flood. Guys, this was like, day two.”

But it wasn’t all bad. She assured, “Three years later, we really like each other.”

Sunday TODAY With Willie Geist airs on NBC Sundays at 8 a.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!