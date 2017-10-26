Ready to pop the champagne! Miles Teller and his fiancée, Keleigh Sperry, haven’t started wedding planning just yet — but they are ready to get the party started.

Celebrity Weddings

“I have a hard time not being involved just with anything. I understand it’s her – I’ll let her take the reins on a lot of things,” Teller, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly at the screening of Thank You For Your Service in NYC on Wednesday, October 25, which was hosted by The Cinema Society & Avion.

“I’ll mess around with the reception but I’m not a control freak,” the Spectacular Now star added. “To me it’s a celebration – it’s a celebration of our love and expressing who we are to all our friends and family so hopefully. I don’t just get pushed to the wayside!”

Secret Celebrity Weddings

Sperry, who was his plus-one for the night, chimed in: “I’m fully allowing him to take whatever reigns he wants!”

Teller added: “Yeah. I know how to throw a good party!”

The Whiplash actor popped the question while the pair were on a safari in South Africa in late August. The couple, who began dating in 2013, hope for a small destination wedding.

Best Celebrity Proposals Ever

“Smaller than some, bigger than others!” Teller told Us on Wednesday night. “It won’t be in our backyard so we’ll travel somewhere. But we’re figuring it out.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!