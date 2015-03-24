More tame than Cabo! Miley Cyrus had a low-key sushi dinner with her boyfriend Patrick Schwarzenegger on Monday, Mar. 23, at Kiwami in L.A.'s Studio City neighborhood, exactly one week after questionable spring break photos of him taking body shots off a bikini-clad girl in Mexico were posted online.

A fellow patron at the swanky sushi spot tells Us Weekly that the pair had a late-night dinner alone. "It was just the two of them," the eyewitness tells Us. "They were out on the patio for about an hour."

(Entertainment Tonight first revealed the news of their date with a grainy photo of the pair at the restaurant.)

Cyrus' reunion with the USC student, however, does not necessarily mean all is well between the two. Multiple sources tell Us Weekly in the new issue that the Kennedy descendant, 21, is currently on probation with his world-famous pop star girlfriend.

A Schwarzenegger friend tells Us that Maria Shriver's son initially had some trouble tracking down his girlfriend after the wild pics were published. In the photos, Schwarzenegger was snapped linking arms and embracing the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority sister — rather intimately. He also took shots off her bikini-clad body.

Cyrus, 22, was less than pleased by the photos. "She's not happy with him," a Cyrus pal tells Us, even after Schwarzenegger insisted no foul play.

"Would NEVER do anything against my GF….." the political scion wrote last week on Twitter. "Girls have guy friends and guys have friends that are girls…"

A source close to Schwarzenegger tells Us: "He’s been trying to see [Miley] in person to explain, but she’s traveling." Indeed, it was a "Party in the U.S.A." for Cyrus, who hit up the nightlife scene in Las Vegas this past weekend, and at SXSW in Austin, Texas, last week.

