Get ready for a very Miley Christmas! Gearing up for the holiday season, Miley Cyrus is being showcased in a new video advent calendar countdown for the UK's Love magazine. On its site, the controversial singer is seen on the front page giving a sneak peek of herself wishing readers "LOVE" by (doing what else?) sticking out her tongue — and showing off quite the drawing!

PHOTOS: Miley's raciest outfits

"Merry Christmas love!" the 21-year-old is seen yelling in the advent video, as she sticks her tongue out in-between her two fingers. Cyrus then pulls up her brown dress to reveal a penis doodle drawn onto her beige underwear — reminiscent to the pasties she wore at the 2013 Video Music Awards during her "Blurred Lines" set with Robin Thicke. See Miley's raunchiest looks at the VMAs.

PHOTOS: Miley vs. Kanye -- who said it?

Also in the short clip, the word "LOVE" is written across the screen as animated Christmas trees appear to be flying around the songstress. Cyrus is also sporting new pink locks, reindeer antlers, and a red Santa Claus hat. Music by The Dream Scene plays throughout the entire video.

PHOTOS: Miley -- then and now

After the quick doodle reveal, Cyrus then gallops toward the screen like a reindeer. "I love it!" someone in the background is heard exclaiming.

Tell Us: What do you think about Miley's holiday look?

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!