Talk about a wake-up call! There’s no need for an alarm clock when you’re Miley Cyrus, who had seven adorable canine companions greeting her at dawn on Thursday, November 16.

“Early mornings made easy by this cute crew,” the “Malibu” crooner, 24, captioned the photo on Twitter of her furry family members lounging on and beside her bed.

An avid animal lover, the former Disney star frequently shares photos of her pooches on social media. On Tuesday, November 14, the “Younger Now” singer posted a pic of her dogs Tani, Emu and Mary Jane cozying up in her bedroom.

Tani , Emu, & Mary Jane! pic.twitter.com/67TwVg0XN7 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 15, 2017

“Little dog says goodnight,” she captioned another snapchat on the same day of her beagle, Barbie.

Little dog says night night! pic.twitter.com/CYdvjixRoB — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 15, 2017

As previously reported, the Voice coach has several tattoos of her pets all over her body. The Hannah Montana alum memorialized her late husky, Floyd, with a tattoo on her ribcage in 2014. Cyrus also honored Emu, who she adopted in June 2014, with a tattoo on her arm in April this year.

In November 2015, the Grammy nominee helped her then ex-fiancé Liam Hemsworth, 27, adopt Dora, who the reconciled couple now share. “Thinking abut how lucky we are to spend Dora’s first Xmas together as a fam,” Cyrus gushed of their four-legged friend in a December 2016 Instagram post. “Our big beautiful rescue.”

