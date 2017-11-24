Miley Cyrus is denying rumors that she is pregnant. After fans speculated that she was expecting because of a photo she shared on Instagram with what looked like a small bump, the singer put an end to the whispers, saying that it was just a food baby.

“Rude!!! Not pregnant just eating a s–t ton of tofurkey,” she tweeted on Thursday, November 23, along with the same photo with a red arrow pointing at her belly.

The Voice coach, who also turned 25 on Thursday, shared the pre-birthday pic of herself on Wednesday, November 22, while wearing a loose-fitted gray T-shirt surrounded by silver balloons spelling out her name.

“So close to b-day time! Stoked for a day full of Tofurkey & loved ones! Ain’t it ironic? #VeganTurkeyBaby,” she captioned the photo, which showed her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, in a mirror in the background taking the snap.

So close to b-day time! Stoked for a day full of Tofurkey & loved ones! Ain't it ironic? #VeganTurkeyBaby A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Nov 22, 2017 at 7:48pm PST

Cyrus posed with her hand resting above her belly, leading some to think that she had a tiny baby bump. The pose and the hashtag the “Malibu” singer used in the caption caused fans to flood her comments asking if she was expecting. “Are you actually preggers???” one fan wrote. Another user defended the singer, writing: “She’s wearing an oversized T-shirt obviously it’s not going to be form-fitting…idk why everyone is saying she’s pregnant or even looks pregnant.”

As previously reported, the Hannah Montana alum and the Hunger Games actor met on the set of their 2010 movie The Last Song and got engaged in June 2012. The duo then ended their engagement in September 2013 after dating for three years on and off, and Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January 2016 that they had reconciled and moved back in together.

“People that break up and get back together — I think that’s awesome because you know it’s true, but also you get time to be yourself, you get time to grow up,” she explained during an interview with Sirius XM in May. “If you’re growing up attached to another person, you never really get solid as your own being. So I’m really solid and he gets to be really solid and together, we get to be two really grounded people — it’s not a half and a half making a whole.”

My mannnnnn's already winnin & it ain't even my bday yet! Rainbow LiLi is soooo frigggggen cute! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Nov 22, 2017 at 7:52pm PST

Cyrus also shared a pic of her birthday gift from Hemsworth, 27, on Wednesday: A diamond and precious stone necklace that spells out his nickname, “Lili.”

