Thanksgiving this year is a double celebration for Miley Cyrus, who is also turning 25 on Thursday, November 23, but fans are speculating that she’s got a third reason to celebrate — they claim she looks pregnant in a pre-birthday pic.

Cyrus shared a photo on Instagram on Wednesday, November 22, showing her in a loose-fitted gray T-shirt surrounded by silver balloons spelling out her name (fiancé Liam Hemsworth can be seen in a mirror reflection behind her).

So close to b-day time! Stoked for a day full of Tofurkey & loved ones! Ain't it ironic? #VeganTurkeyBaby A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Nov 22, 2017 at 7:48pm PST

“So close to b-day time! Stoked for a day full of Tofurkey & loved ones! Ain’t it ironic? #VeganTurkeyBaby,” she captioned the pic.

Cyrus’ pose, which shows her with what appears to be a bumpy tummy, and the hashtag prompted fans to ask in comments if she’s expecting.

“Uhm…..is that a baby bump?” one wrote.

“Come on! That belly can’t be from the thought of eating turkey for thanksgiving!!!” another commented. “That’s pregnant belly!”

But another fan responded, “We’re allowed to wear baggy tops on a daily basis and we’re more so allowed to have a tummy. Why does everyone have to assume you’re ‘pregnant’ if you were a baggy top where it looks like you’ve got a tummy. It could just be a food baby.”

“Y’all over exaggerate everything,” another fan chided. “I swear a celebs only gotta say hey baby to her boyfriend and everyone be like ‘she’s saying baby to her boyfriend. BABY TO BOYFRIEND. BABY BOYFRIEND. BABY BOY. SHES HAVING A BABY BOY!!!”

Cyrus hasn’t responded to the speculation, but in another pic posted on Wednesday, she looked bump-free.

Always have been & Always will be #ExtraAF ❤️💕❤️💕❤️💕 Happy B-day to me you grumpy fucks! ❤️💕❤️💕❤️💕❤️💕 A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Nov 22, 2017 at 5:29pm PST

The former Hannah Montana star posed for a mirror selfie wearing a black and white cap, a black top with the words “Wild Child” on it and a skirt embellished with a jeweled floral bouquet. “Always have been & Always will be #ExtraAF,” she captioned the pic. “Happy B-day to me you grumpy f–ks!”

Cyrus also showed off a gorgeous birthday gift from Hemsworth.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer shared a pic of a stunning diamond and precious stone necklace that the Hunger Games actor, 27, gave her.

My mannnnnn's already winnin & it ain't even my bday yet! Rainbow LiLi is soooo frigggggen cute! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Nov 22, 2017 at 7:52pm PST

“My mannnnnn’s already winnin & it ain’t even my bday yet!” Cyrus captioned the Instagram pic of the necklace featuring the Aussie actor’s nickname Lili, on Wednesday. “Rainbow LiLi is soooo frigggggen cute!”

