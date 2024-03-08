Millie Bobby Brown can’t get enough puppy love.

Brown, 20, opened up about her fur babies while appearing on a Thursday, March 7, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. “Right now I’m at nine dogs,” she told Barrymore, 49. “I rescue many dogs. I’m fostering 23 dogs right now. It’s so fun!”

Brown shared that one of her dogs is “17 years old” and was “dumped on the streets” before she adopted it. Barrymore praised Brown while asking if her pets prompted her to move out of her childhood house.

“Yeah, I live next to my parents,” Brown confirmed. “I was living with them, and when I turned 18 I was like, ‘I want another dog. Can I get another dog?’ And they were like, ‘No, you can’t fit any more dogs in your room. So you’re gonna have to figure something out.’ But I want a rabbit, and I want farm animals, so I moved out,” she explained, joking that her parents still do her laundry.

Brown is no stranger to sharing adorable pics of her pets via social media.

In December 2023, she celebrated her dog Winnie’s birthday by posting a number of snaps of them together. In one pic, she pressed her face against the pet’s head. She also cradled her on her lap and shared pics of them cuddling together. “Happy third birthday best friend. I love you endlessly. You’ll never know what you have done for my soul 🐶,” she captioned the post.

Last month, she encouraged fans to adopt a dog by posting pics of rescue animals that needed homes. “Happy Valentine’s day! adopt a pup at joeys friends! ❤️,” she wrote while tagging the animal shelter.

Besides dogs, Brown has also shown off pics of her playing with cats, sheep, pigs, horses and more.

In July 2023, Brown’s beauty brand, Florence by Mills, teamed up with Kanine, a dog accessory site, to create a line of dog bowls, toys, harnesses, leashes and more. (Florence by Mills also carries makeup, skincare, loungewear, scrunchies, bags, intimates and more.)

“Our florence by mills pet collection is available NOW and exclusively on Kanine.com,” the brand shared in a joint social media post with the Stranger Things actress. “We can’t wait to see our four-legged florence fam wearing the new collection!💜”