Millie Bobby Brown is confessing to being a “woke Karen” who writes negative Yelp reviews — but doesn’t rely on her star status.

During an appearance on the “Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware” podcast on Wednesday, March 13, Brown, 20, told the hosts that she uses a “fake name” when roasting business that she was less than satisfied with.

“I think it’s important, you know,” she said. “Here’s the thing, my whole life is people criticizing me, so I’m going to give it back to you sometimes.”

The Stranger Things star went on to tell a story about going shopping with her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, when an old woman asked her for help.

“Basically, this old lady came up to me and was like, ‘Do you know where the socks are?’ I think she thought I worked there,” she told the hosts. “And I was like, ‘I don’t, but I’m going to help you.’ So I sat there and literally I tried so hard. She said, ‘I need to get them for my grandson. He’s this size in this pattern,’ so I was searching everywhere for these socks. When I tell you, probably about 20 minutes. Jake was like, ‘I don’t think they have them.’”

Brown flagged down an employee, who ended up being “ so unhelpful” throughout the ordeal. “And I was just like, ‘Please, this isn’t even for me. This is for this cute old lady that just wants to get her grandson a good pair of hiking socks.’ So I left a review,” she said with a laugh.

The actress described herself as “a very woke Karen,” saying, “I do think it’s important to know where you went wrong and [there’s] always room for improvement. Jake is the most — he gets so embarrassed. He’s like, ‘No, Millie!’”

Brown explained that she tries her “best every day” and works “really hard” not to complain, adding, “It’s just — if I’ve ordered a chicken sandwich, I just like a chicken sandwich. Like, don’t forget it, please. It’s made my day, the chicken sandwich, and when I look into the bag and there’s not one thing I’ve asked for, it kills me. And sometimes my fiancé orders a drink and it’s not like the drink he wanted and so I’m like, ‘Excuse me, sorry. This isn’t the drink.’ Jake’s like, ‘Please, I’ll drink it.’ And I’m like, ‘Why would you do that? You live your life once. Drink that drink and drink the right one.”

Earlier this month, the Damsel star had more complaints besides bad service when she spoke out about the uproar over her changing accent.

“I’m an actor,” Brown, a U.K. native, told Max Balegde in a March TikTok interview. “I grew up in the public eye. I grew up in America. I come to set and I’m an actor and I adapt. I want to mimic people. I can’t help that when I’m around my fiancé or when I’m around Jimmy Fallon, who [both] have a very American accent, I want to replicate it.”