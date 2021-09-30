A perfect match. When Lowe’s asked Milo Ventimiglia to curate his own collection as part of their House of Curators series, he couldn’t say no.

“I kind of looked at my own home and life and assessed things, and I’m like, ‘Can I really possibly inspire people in their own homes?’” the actor, 44, shared exclusively with Us Weekly about the partnership, which launched on Thursday, September 30. “It was a very seamless thing. I’ve always been a guy who does a lot of projects and whatnot around the house. I like to make sure that whatever’s on my walls and surrounding me is something that’s comforting and inspiring at the same time. It gives me a lot of peace.”

With his partnership with Lowe’s, the This Is Us star noticed that it isn’t about spending a ton of money on multiple items.

“I think if you can find one or two pieces, even small things, and then those small things kind of start to collect in a way where they’re working together, you realize what you’re building is actually this place that represents you,” the Gilmore Girls alum explained, noting that he’s a big fan of storage baskets or simply changing a wall color. Of course, as fans who follow him on Instagram know, it’s the photographs that really make the home.

“I love photographs. I love printing them out and gifting them. It’s not just shooting and shooting and shooting,” he told Us. “I’ve had a lot of people say to me like, ‘Well, have you ever put your film photography on Instagram?’ I’m like, ‘No, because I kind of want it to hang on a wall somewhere [rather than] just swipe, swipe, swipe, scroll, scroll, scroll.’”

The producer added, “I think that was a commonality with Lowe’s. We found that we were speaking the same language, finding small pieces that are going to inspire you and make you feel comfort, give you that peace in your home.”

See how Ventimiglia incorporated his love for the outdoors and his easygoing style into the collection, available to shop, here.