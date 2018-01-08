Making a splash! Milo Ventimiglia fell into the pool while attending HBO’s Golden Globes afterparty at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills on Sunday, January 7.

The This Is Us star, 40, recalled the incident via his Instagram Story late Sunday evening. “Good time at the Globes tonight,” Ventimiglia, who sported a wet hairdo and switched his suit and tie for a black t-shirt and glasses, said in the clip.

“Congratulations Sterling. Excited,” the Gilmore Girls alum added, praising his costar and onscreen son, Sterling K. Brown, for winning Best Actor in a TV Drama. “And everyone else, great night.”

Ventimiglia then held up a script from an upcoming episode of the NBC series, confirming that he is “back home” and “studying for [filming] tomorrow.” Finally, the Heroes actor addressed his soaking hair: “And yes, I fell in the pool.”

Although the pool was mostly covered, NPR reporter Eric Deggans took to Twitter to share a snapshot of an uncovered area of water that he saw Ventimiglia slip into.

“At HBO’s Golden Globes party,” Deggans wrote. “Believe I just saw Milo Ventimiglia from This Is Us slip and fall into the pool, which is mostly covered but open in one spot…”

At HBO’s Golden Globes party. Believe I just saw Milo Ventimiglia from This Is Us slip and fall into the pool, which is mostly covered but open in one spot… pic.twitter.com/biQAIM7xFO — Eric Deggans at NPR (@Deggans) January 8, 2018

Earlier in the evening, the Emmy nominee walked the red carpet and posed for photos with Brown and more of his This Is Us costars, including Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley. He was later seen snapping selfies with fans at HBO’s bash.

