Milo Ventimiglia Gushes About Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith’s Marriage

Love is in the air. Mandy Moore is in newlywed bliss after marrying Taylor Goldsmith in November, and her This Is Us costar Milo Ventimiglia is equally as happy about the marriage.

The Gilmore Girls alum, 41, gushed about the 34-year-old actress’ relationship with the musician, 33, to Us Weekly exclusively at the Second Act premiere in NYC on Wednesday, December 12.

“As long as I’ve known Mandy, I’ve known Taylor, her now-husband. He’s such a great guy and the two of them complement each other so well,” Ventimiglia told Us. “So knowing that they tied the knot and we were there to celebrate it was really fun.”

Moore and Goldsmith got married in an intimate backyard ceremony at the actress’ Los Angeles home on November 18. In addition to Ventimiglia, This Is Us actors Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown also attended the special event.

When it comes to the newlyweds’ future as parents, however, the Creed II actor isn’t sure if children are in the plan. “Oh, I have no idea. I mean, Mandy and I are pretty busy with the kiddos at work,” he added. “I don’t know if that inspires her.”

Moore told Us about her wedding plans and desire to have a low-key ceremony in October 2017. “My job allows me to get dressed up, and take pictures, and be the center of attention in a way that makes me slightly uncomfortable. I’ve never dreamed of emulating that in my real life,” she said at the time. “So I think I’ll probably take the opposite route when it comes to getting married. I don’t think I’m going to have a big, old affair — I think it will be small and quiet and private.”

Goldsmith and Moore started dating in July 2015, shortly after the “Candy” singer split from ex-husband Ryan Adams, and she was seen wearing an engagement ring in September 2017. Ventimiglia was last linked to marketing coordinator Kelly Egarian, whom he was spotted kissing at an Emmys afterparty in September 2017.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!