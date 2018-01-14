Milo Ventimiglia teased that This Is Us viewers will find out soon how Jack dies — and he’s offering fans moral support for when the long-awaited plotline is finally revealed.

The Gilmore Girls alum attended the L.A. Confidential Celebrates Awards Issue event in West Hollywood, California, on Saturday, January 13, and told Us Weekly exclusively — with a wink — that the cause of Jack’s death will be revealed “very, very, very, very soon.”

While he made light of when the storyline will go to air, Ventimiglia, who has known how Jack dies from the very beginning, knows that the revelation is going to be painful: “I imagine that this one is going to hurt. It’s definitely going to hurt. In the short amount of time, people have really grown to love Jack. And Jack and Rebecca and the family and the kids, the adult big 3. And I think this is just one of those moments where you know it’s on its way. And it’s going to sting. It’s going to hurt. But I think ultimately, hopefully, people can accept and hold the memory of Jack with a full heart and move that into their lives.”

While legions of fans have spent months putting pieces together in the hopes of figuring out how Jack dies, Ventimiglia, 40, tells Us that nobody has guessed the actual reason yet — and most will be surprised — saying, “I think people have seen what’s contributed to his death, possibly. But no, no one’s guessed it yet.”

When asked if Jack’s substance abuse, which has played a part on the hit series, contributes to Jack’s death, he played coy, grinning and telling Us, “Maybe. Sure. Maybe not. Sure.”

“I am happy to know that the audiences are thinking about it and wondering, but I just keep telling everyone ‘just wait.’ The answers will be here very, very, very, very, very, very soon,” the Rocky Balboa star promises — before advising that all fans should have Kleenex boxes ready.

As for when that moment comes, Ventimiglia promises he is here for Us, saying he is open to giving “hugs when I run into people on the street.”

