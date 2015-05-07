Wait! Does Mindy Kaling know something we don't know? As the Internet went crazy on Wednesday, May 6 after news that her show, The Mindy Project, was to be axed from the Fox Network after just three seasons, the 35-year-old comedienne was looking happy as she admired the views in Montana.

Hours after the announcement was made, and fans had jumped online to express their devastation at the show's cancellation, Kaling shared a video with her followers which was both cryptic, and more than a little hopeful!

Posting the video onto her Instagram account, Kaling referred to the hoopla surrounding Fox's announcement with a typically tongue-in-cheek comment. "Hey guys, I'm in Montana, is anything happening in LA? #themindyproject," she wrote.

Clearly, there was a lot happening in L.A., but judging by the video, she's not letting any of it get her down.

Hey guys, I'm in Montana, is anything happening in LA? #themindyproject A video posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on May 6, 2015 at 8:25pm PDT

The film clip shows a panoramic scan of the stunning Montana scenery at twilight, where Kaling is currently vacationing with three friends. At the end of the clip, the camera pans round so her face comes into view. The actress, writer and producer beams a huge smile at the lens, and then winks mischievously at fans.

We're just hoping Kaling's cryptic message is a hint that all is not lost! Shortly after Fox's announcement, another report surfaced, this time from Variety, that Hulu was in talks to save the much-loved show.

"Hulu is in talks with Universal TV to move the Fox comedy over to the streaming service for multiple seasons," the industry mag reported.

