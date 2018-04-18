Celebs were out and about this week, from Kendall Jenner attending an exclusive party while at Coachella to Jamie Foxx rocking a pair of shades on stage at the festival to Erika Jayne palling around with some furry friends. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Minka Kelly attended the Stella McCartney x H.E.A.R.T. Brunch 2018 in L.A., which raised money for the Violence Intervention Program (VIP) and was sponsored for the seventh year running by Stella McCartney.

— Kelly Dodd enjoyed a matcha tea with CBD oil from Coffee Dose in Costa Mesa.

— Big Boi and Spencer Ludwig amazed the crowd while playing sets during the MoviePass x iHeartRadio Festival at Chateau in Palm Springs.

— Jayne visited the petting zoo at a Galore x Her Campus event, sponsored by Bedhead by Tigi, on April 14 in Palm Springs.

— Romee Strijd was adorned in Parpala Jewelry’s Coin Necklaces at Coachella.

— Jenner attended Cash App’s Friends Keep Secrets event in Indio, California.

— Victoria Beckham was spotted at the airport with her G-RO Carry-On Classic.

— Celebrity hairstylist John D. held styling appointments with TRESemmé at Striiike Salon in Beverly Hills.

— Ray-Ban announced the launch of the brand’s first permanent Los Angeles store location at award-winning retail, dining, and lifestyle destination The Grove.

— Diane von Furstenberg hosted the 9th annual DVF Awards at the United Nations where she recognized five extraordinary women who are making a difference in their communities and around the world including Misty Copeland and Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

— Eminem and The Weeknd partied at the 1OAK and Up&Down closing party during Coachella powered by Monster Cables and Gravity Technologies at a private estate in Indio.

— Foxx surprised festival-goers during Kygo’s set wearing Privé Revaux shades at Coachella.

— Darren Criss attended a dinner held at The Pioneertown Motel in celebration of The House of Dior’s newest men’s fragrance, Dior Sauvage Eau De Parfum.

— Revolve and Emily Ratajkowski celebrated a festival welcome dinner and cocktail reception hosted by LPA in Palm Springs.

— Nicki Minaj was spotted at the TAO X REVOLVE DESERT NIGHTS event presented by Palms Casino Resort and PUMA event during festival weekend.

— Lil Wayne performed at CombsFest x nANA jUDY at Coachella Weekend 1.

— Halsey sang during boyfriend G-Eazy’s pre-Coachella performance hosted by Flaunt/Nyden at The Hollywood Roosevelt in L.A.

