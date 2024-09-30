Before they were embroiled in a bizarre “soft-swinging” scandal at the center of Mormon #MomTok in 2022, Chase and Miranda McWhorter were simply a couple that got married too young.

The pair met shortly after Miranda graduated high school and tied the knot in 2017. At the time, Miranda was 20 and Chase was 22. While Miranda was one of several #MomTok influencers swept up in the soft-swinging scandal of 2022, she did not appear on the first season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which premiered on Hulu in September 2024.

In an August 2024 interview on “The Weekly Trash” podcast, Miranda revealed that both she and fellow MomToker Camille Mundy had been made offers by Hulu to join the SLMW cast, but ultimately passed on the opportunity.

“Camille and I had multiple interviews, or calls, with [Hulu,]” Miranda said last month. “She and I agreed that it just [gave us,] like, a pit in our stomach, every time. For our lives, it just didn’t feel right at all. I already got exploited on the internet without my consent. You think I’m gonna ask for that?”

That same month, Miranda revealed via TikTok that she and Chase, who share children, son Brooks and daughter Cohen, had divorced after seven years of marriage.

Keep scrolling to see the complete timeline of Miranda and Chase’s relationship:

2016

In a couples Q&A shared via Miranda’s YouTube in 2022, she and Chase revealed that they met after she had graduated high school. At the time, Chase, who is two years older, had returned home from a two-year LDS mission, and he slid into her DMs via Instagram to strike up a conversation.

Chase and Miranda made their Instagram debut in March 2016 when she shared her first photo of them together alongside a group of friends.

May 2017

Chase and Miranda tied the knot in May after one year of dating. Chase announced their marriage shortly after the wedding via Instagram, writing, “Almost a week down… for marriage advice or questions let us know. we have all the answers 🙌🏽😂.”

September 2019

The couple announced that Miranda was pregnant with their first child in February 2019, whom they welcomed in September of that year.

“Brooks Wesley McWhorter💙,” Miranda wrote via Instagram after giving birth. “He made his grand entrance September 7th at 6:13 pm. 8 lbs 13 oz 21in. The amount of love we feel for this tiny human is indescribable💙.”

October 2021

The couple welcomed their second child, a daughter, in October 2021. “Cohen Roo McWhorter🤍,” Miranda wrote via social media after her daughter’s birth. “8lbs 10oz, 19 inches of perfection. My heart just doubled in size🥺 we are so in love with you baby Coco💕.”

2022

One year after welcoming their daughter, Chase and Miranda were implicated in a MomTok cheating scandal when Taylor Frankie Paul revealed she had split from then-husband Tate Paul after she had broken the rules of their “soft swinging” arrangement by “catching feelings” for a friend’s husband, who was rumored to be Chase.

Chase and Miranda initially denied their involvement in the controversy. However, Chase opened up about their involvement in the “swinger parties” during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in September 2024.

“It all started during Covid. … [It was] a bunch of our friends coming — couples — and then we’d all get trashed on alcohol and then, like, these games would come up,” he said. “Spin the bottle or whatever.” However, he told Us, “It was never predetermined that we were going to be doing, like, swinging. That’s what we always thought was a little bit misrepresented in Taylor’s story, as she presents it.”

September 2024

Miranda revealed via TikTok in August that she and Chase had divorced after seven years of marriage. Despite the change in their relationship, Chase told Us that he and Miranda have stayed on relatively good terms.

“I think we both realized that we’d gotten married a little prematurely, and that’s why our relationship still is pretty, good [now], like, we’re really cordial, really friendly,” Chase, who has since distanced himself from the Mormon church, said. “[I] still chat with her a lot, whenever she drops the kids off, and vice versa. … I think it’s working out really well, and we’re kind of figuring out how to continue navigating that in a positive way.”