Miranda Cosgrove made a surprising admission while talking to former iCarly costar Josh Peck.

“Have you ever done anything bad?” Peck, 37, asked during his and Ben Soffer’s “Good Guys” podcast episode released on Tuesday, December 19. “Like, do you drink? Do you do any of that?”

In response, Cosgrove, 30, said, “I’ve never been drunk in my entire life. Crazy,” but noted she is “open to it.”

“Someone get this girl sh-t-housed, would ya?” Peck joked. “I mean, this poor girl has never experienced being drunk.”

As for why she hasn’t yet, Cosgrove shared she “truly” doesn’t “have a good reason.”

“I’ve never even been buzzed,” she confessed. “I’ve sipped things before, but, like, two sips.”

When it comes to smoking, Cosgrove admitted that the same thing rings true.

“I’ve never smoked anything,” she said. “I had an edible, like an edible brownie, and I fell asleep for, like, 17 hours. I woke up super rested.”

When Peck asked if Cosgrove had a “limiting part” of her that “doesn’t allow herself” to drink, she admitted that there may be “on some level.”

“I think it started off because I was always the designated driver when I went out with my friends, and I sort of liked taking on that role and got used to it and just kind of stuck with it forever,” she explained. “But yeah, no, I’m open to drinking. I’m still planning on it at some point … even though I’m 30. I should’ve done it on my birthday, my 30th.”

This isn’t the first time that Cosgrove has made headlines for her pure ways. In 2022, the former Nickelodeon star went viral when she told Whitney Cummings on her “Good for You” podcast, “I actually do cuss a little.” When Cummings, 41, asked what Cosgrove’s favorite swear word is, she shared: “Probably f–k.”

Cosgrove, who played Carly Shay during iCarly’s six-season run from September 2007 to November 2012, also previously opened up about the “pressure” she faced as a child star.

“Even when you’re not on TV or acting or anything, just growing up, there’s a lot of pressure to try to figure so many things out,” she said during an episode of the “Reign With Josh Smith” podcast in September 2022.

Being in the spotlight also led her to experience a normal teenage life at a delayed rate.

“When I was really young, I would go in to write songs and the different people I was cowriting with would be like, ‘What’s the craziest thing that happened with a guy you were dating recently?’” she said. “And I’d be thinking, ‘I don’t know,’ I didn’t really have any crazy stories because I wasn’t really having a real high school or middle school experience.”