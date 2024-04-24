Miranda Cosgrove Recalls an iCarly Fan Who Told Her She Got Old

Miranda Cosgrove ran into a young iCarly fan while running errands, and the interaction was priceless.

“I was actually in Target recently, and there was a little boy just kind of looking at me in the toy aisle. He kept looking up at me. He was like, 7. I thought, oh my gosh, he must watch the show!” Cosgrove, 30, said during a Wednesday, April 24, appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark. “And then he kind of kept following me around. I thought he was going to say he watched. Instead, he was like, ‘You got old!'”

Cosgrove laughed after recalling the child’s candid response to seeing her in person and noted that “kids are so honest.” However, host Kelly Ripa shared that she didn’t see what the young fan was talking about.

“I’m going to disagree with him,” Ripa, 53, said. “You did not, because I’ve been interviewing you now on this show for years, and you look exactly the same.”

Related: 2000s Nickelodeon Leading Ladies: Where Are They Now? Nickelodeon has been home to childhood hits for decades — and kids growing up in the 2000s will never forget the network’s leading ladies. From Amanda Bynes, Emma Roberts and Keke Palmer to Jamie Lynn Spears and Miranda Cosgrove, women had a major presence on Nick from 2000 to the mid-2010s. Bynes’ comedic legacy stretched from […]

The actress thanked Ripa and shared that she looked exactly the same to her as well.

Cosgrove shared that she “sometimes” gets recognized for her role on the Nickelodeon show which she was on from 2007 to 2012. After iCarly wrapped up with its fifth season, Cosgrove wasn’t recognized as much anymore. However, once the series was picked up by Netflix nearly a decade later, a new generation started watching it.

“It’s funny because there was a moment when a lot of young kids didn’t really know who I was because [iCarly] hadn’t been on for a while,” she said on Wednesday. “Then, Netflix got the show and they started playing the old seasons.”

In addition to Netflix playing old episodes of the children’s show, iCarly also had a resurgence in 2021 when the show was rebooted for Paramount+. Cosgrove reprised her role as Carly Shay in addition to Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress as Spencer Shay and Freddie Benson, respectively. The series also introduced new characters played by Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett. The reboot took place nine years after the series finale and followed Carly as she returned home to Seattle.

“We were like, ‘Why don’t we make the show for them?’ They’re the people that loved the show originally and they’re really who this is for,” Cosgrove said to Variety about her decision to return. “So that really gave us a lot of direction after we realized that we were all on board and wanted to do that. And it started to get really fun after that.”

Related: Miranda Cosgrove: 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me! From child star to sitcom staple! Miranda Cosgrove has grown up before our eyes on screen, but she revealed that there are still a few things even the biggest iCarly fans don’t know. The California native, 28, started acting at just 3 years old in commercials, including an ad for McDonald’s. However, her big break […]

The new iCarly ran for three seasons and was canceled in October 2023. The show ended on a cliffhanger where fans were finally going to meet Carly’s mother at Carly and Freddie’s wedding.

“iCarly will not be returning for a fourth season on Paramount+. The series had a great three-season run and delivered on what fans really wanted to see with Carly and Freddie finally getting together,” a Paramount+ spokesperson told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “We want to thank the entire cast, the writers, directors and producers along with the whole crew for their dedication, creativity and talent.”