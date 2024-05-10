Miranda Lambert has no qualms with Beyoncé’s foray into country music.

“The more people that are interested in country music, the better for all of us,” Lambert, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month when asked about artists like Beyoncé, 42, and Lana Del Rey experimenting with the genre.

“We’ve always had a little bit of something for everyone, but it’s just kind of not been advertised that way,” the singer continued. “All these other kinds of artists are making country records [now], and if that brings more eyeballs to our little circle we have, I’m thankful. I think that we have to just be open.”

Lambert, who chatted with Us while promoting her partnership with Lone River, added that she will always support artists growing in a way that is authentic to them.

Related: Stars Gone Country! Yeehaw! Stars like Hayden Panettiere, Kelly Clarkson, Nicole Kidman, and Matthew McConaughey have all stepped out of their comfort zones to get into the Nashville groove. Click through to see some famous faces that have gone country!

“Authenticity, that’s what I approve,” she said. “And if that means country music right now and that’s authentic, then that’s all you can say.”

Beyoncé released Cowboy Carter, also referred to as Act II: Cowboy Carter, in March. Although many have labeled it a country album, the pop star has stated that she hopes the record will challenge people to think beyond genre lines.

“The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me. act ii is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work,” she wrote via Instagram in March. “This ain’t a country album. This is a Beyoncé album.”

Related: Beyonce’s Formidable Fashion Evolution Beyoncé has always been in “formation” — especially when it comes to fashion. The hitmaker never misses the chance to make a style statement — on and off the red carpet. Some of her standout looks were from the Met Gala, specifically the 2015 soirée, which boasted a “China: Through the Looking Glass” theme. Beyoncé’s […]

As more artists dip their toes into the genre — Del Rey, 38, announced in February that her upcoming album, “Lasso,” will be a country album — Lambert told Us that she thinks it’s a good time to be a woman in country music.

“There’s been times where the women weren’t as uplifted as I would have liked and a time where they were, and I feel like we’re back in one of those times where it’s a little bit more fair of a playing field, and I’m very excited about that,” she said. “I think Lainey Wilson has a big part to do with that too. And I’m her biggest fan cheering her on and saying, ‘Run, girl, take the torch and run fast.’”

Lambert noted that the support system is “the beauty of Nashville” to her.

“We are the most friendly group of people and we actually support each other,” she said. “Even if you don’t love every song somebody puts out, we still love each other, especially as the girls in this world, so I’m thankful to be in it.”

Related: Country Music’s Biggest Couples Whether high school sweethearts or second chances at love, these country couples are in it for the long haul. Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have a love story for the ages. The twosome tied the knot in 1996 and went on to welcome daughters Gracie, Maggie and Audrey in 1997, 1998 and 2001, respectively. Despite […]

Lambert plans to uplift her fellow musicians by sharing some beverages at the upcoming Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16. She’ll be arriving with her own supply of Lone River’s Ranch Water, including the newest flavor: Blackberry.

“I am actually bringing my Airstream to the ACM for the artist’s compound. My little bar — her name is Wanda — it’s a little rolling Airstream bar with Ranch Water and there’s a whole bunch of stuff to put into coolers,” she said. “All of us will just have a place, a little reprieve from all the chaos.”

With reporting by Amanda Williams