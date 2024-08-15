Miranda Lambert shared highlights of a recent getaway to Italy with husband Brendan McLoughlin – and couldn’t resist sneaking in a little humor along with her snapshots of the country.

In a carousel of photos posted to her Instagram on Wednesday, August 14, the Grammy-winning country star and McLoughlin enjoyed pizza, gelato, striking landscapes and architecture … and, in one memorable shot, Lambert posed with a statue of a naked man, whom she “pinches” in an optical illusion.

“Until next time Italy! 🇮🇹🍕🍝💚🍷” the singer, 40, captioned the collection of pictures. “Thank you for your beauty, history, art, wine, gelato, sweetest people and the memories.”

Aside from her funny photo, Lambert appeared relaxed and happy on her vacation, dressed in a variety of printed sundresses and sporting a ponytail. McLoughlin, meanwhile, posed for the camera in summery menswear – and, in one photo, donned a red apron while taking what appeared to be an Italian cooking class.

Lambert — whose latest album, Postcards From Texas, is set to drop September 13 – had an unconventional start to her relationship with McLoughlin, having met him in November 2018 when she performed on Good Morning America. The Staten Island, New York, native, a member of the NYPD, was stationed at the Times Square area, where the ABC morning show is filmed.

The two ended up marrying in January of 2019, after quietly dating for nearly three months. The newlyweds kept the news a secret for three weeks, then Lambert spilled the beans on February 16 of that year.

“In honor of Valentine’s day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” the “House That Built Me” singer announced via Instagram at the time. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for … Me.”

The couple then made their red carpet debut at the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 7.

“We didn’t date very long before we got married. And so we sort of got to just really, really, really get to know each other,” Lambert said during a SiriusXM interview in February 2021. “It was just us two with no distraction, at my farm outside of Nashville. And so I was really thankful for it because it made us really strong.”

Before tying the knot with McLoughlin, Lambert was married to fellow country star Blake Shelton from May 2011 to July 2015.