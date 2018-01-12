If Anderson East ever writes a love song about Miranda Lambert, it’s gonna be really, really good.

“She just makes me look bad,” the smitten singer told Huffington Post on Friday, January 12. “She’s unbelievably more talented than I will ever be. She’s more better-looking as well . . . She’s the best.”

East added that his Grammy-winning girlfriend of more than two years acted as a sounding board for his new album Encore.

“It’s like any relationship, you have a level of trust that they’ll tell you their honest opinion on things,” the 29-year-old musician said. “And she is arguably one of the best singers of all time. So you got a pretty good opinion on there.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Lambert, 34, and East were dating following her divorce from Blake Shelton. “She couldn’t have picked a better dude to have fun with,” a source told Us at the time.”Anderson is the coolest guy.”

Shelton, 41, also moved on around that time. One month earlier, Gwen Stefani’s rep exclusively confirmed to Us that she and The Voice coach were an item — and they are still going strong.

Meanwhile, a wedding could be on the horizon for East and Lambert. “He’s crazy about Miranda and she’s so smitten with him as well,” an insider told Us in August 2017. “Their friends can definitely seem them getting engaged in the near future.”

Indeed the couple appear to be the perfect match. “They love to play music together, drink, have fun and hang out,” the source added. “They have so much fun together.”

