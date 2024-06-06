Influencer Melanie Wilking and her parents, Dean and Kelly Wilking, started filming footage seen in the docuseries Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult well before Netflix greenlit the project.

In the three-episode series, the Wilkings opened up about becoming estranged from their sister and daughter, Miranda Derrick (née Wilking), after she joined 7M, an entertainment firm founded by Shekinah Church founder Robert Shinn. One scene depicted the family driving around Los Angeles streets where 7M dancers appeared to film TikTok videos in the hopes of finding Miranda.

“A lot of that footage was already shot from them. That was their footage from before that they shared with us,” Dancing for the Devil producer Jessica Acevedo exclusively told Us Weekly late last month.

“They started recording because they were doing outreach to Miranda [and] they weren’t able to get through to her. And they weren’t sure what was being communicated and what wasn’t,” Acevedo continued. “And so they wanted proof that they were putting in the effort that they were trying everything that they could, including driving around town and finding water towers. It was all real.”

Melanie, Kelly and Dean took to Instagram Live in February 2022 to accuse 7M of operating like a cult, claiming that they hadn’t spoken to Miranda in over one year, which was unusual for the previously tight-knit family.

“We’re not allowed to contact her, and it’s really sad because we’re blocked on absolutely everything,” Melanie claimed during the Live. “It’s been really hard to deal with and we really don’t know why.”

Miranda subsequently denied being “involved in a religious cult” via her Instagram Story while Shinn slammed the Wilkings’ claims via a statement from his rep to the Daily Mail, calling the video a “pathetic and contemptible” attempt to “turn [Miranda’s] private family matters into a tawdry public scandal for clicks and clout.”

Acevedo, however, saw the Instagram Live and was intrigued.

“I watched the Live and was like, ‘Wait, what is this?’ I ended up getting on the phone with the Wilkings later that evening and we ended up talking for three hours and kickstarted that investigation deeper,” Acevedo told Us.

In Dancing for the Devil, which premiered on Netflix May 29, the Wilkings recalled getting back in touch with Miranda after speaking out about the alleged cult. However, their relationship was still not the same, as they claimed Miranda told them she would stop speaking to them again if they brought up their concerns about Shinn, 7M and Shekinah Church.

Given the family’s decision to tread lightly discussing 7M with Miranda, some viewers were surprised that the Wilkings would participate in a docuseries criticizing Shinn. However, Dancing for the Devil director Derek Doneen told Us that the family’s involvement in the project “in many ways, was out of desperation” because “they tried everything else” to get through to Miranda.

“My hope is that Miranda will watch this and she will see that it was all done out of love,” Doneen said. “The experience that we both had with that family was absolutely coming from a place of love and desperation. Of course they expressed fear about how she would take it and I think that is ongoing.”

Despite Doneen’s wishes, Miranda, who is married to fellow 7M member James “BDash” Derrick, called the series “one-sided” via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 5, adding that she is “not a victim” and not in any danger.

“I want to start by saying that I appreciate the concern that has been expressed for my well-being,” she wrote. “Due to pending litigation, in which I am a plaintiff in a defamation lawsuit, it’s not appropriate for me to comment on specific allegations. Though I will state that I do not condone abuse in any way.”

Miranda added that she and her family “just don’t see eye to eye at this time” although they will “forever be a part” of her life.

“I gave my life to Jesus Christ in 2020 and asked my family for some space in the very beginning to collect my thoughts and process my new walk I wanted to take with God,” she wrote.

Melanie reacted to her sister’s comments during an interview with Access Hollywood on Wednesday.

“From the statement that she put out, it is very obvious that she did not [watch the doc]. And so, I would want her to watch because it is so much deeper than just our family,” Melanie said. “Just educate yourself and know that we absolutely love you with all of our heart.”

In addition to Melanie, Kelly and Dean, several former members of Shekinah Church and 7M participated in the three-part doc, accusing Shinn of cutting members off from their families, brainwashing and sexual assault. Shinn has denied the allegations, and a statement was provided at the end of the final episode.

“No criminal charges have been brought against Shinn. He has previously denied sexually abusing any member of Shekinah or any client of 7M,” the statement read. “The civil lawsuit is ongoing. Robert and his codefendants deny the claims against them. The case is set to go to trial in 2025.”

Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult is now streaming on Netflix.