Sisters and influencers Miranda Derrick (née Wilking) and Melanie Wilking went from running a successful joint TikTok account to being estranged, and they have conflicting stories about how that happened.

Miranda and Melanie grew up in Michigan with a shared love of dance. Once they reached adulthood, they both decided to move to Los Angeles and pursue their dreams of becoming dancers.

The twosome rose to prominence on TikTok and Instagram via their joint account, @wilkingsisters. For years, they made dance content together, but things took a turn after Miranda became involved with 7M, an entertainment management firm founded by Shekinah Church founder Robert Shinn. One year after fans began noticing that Miranda had stopped appearing in Melanie’s videos, Melanie spoke out.

Along with her and Miranda's parents, Kelly and Dean Wilking, Melanie accused 7M of operating like a cult via Instagram Live in February 2022. Shinn has denied any wrongdoing while Miranda has denied that she is part of a cult. Keep scrolling for a look at Miranda and Melanie's ups and downs over the years.

April 2017

Miranda and Melanie uploaded the first post on their @Wilkingsisters Instagram account, a video of them dancing in matching outfits.

June 2018

“💕BETTER TOGETHER💕,” the siblings captioned an Instagram photo of them.

2020

During the coronavirus lockdown, Miranda's then-boyfriend, James "BDash" Derrick, who is also a dancer, stayed with the Wilking family in Michigan for several weeks. Miranda and Melanie posted a video of themselves dancing with B-Dash in their family home in March 2020. Miranda and Melanie had over 3 million TikTok followers at the time, per The Guardian. Later that year, Miranda and BDash joined 7M and began attending church services led by Shinn. January 2021 After Miranda's grandfather died, she and Melanie had plans to fly back home from California together for the services. However, Miranda decided not to go at the last minute, telling her family she'd tested positive for COVID-19, which they didn't believe. Over one year later, the Wilkings family claimed during an Instagram Live that their conversation with Miranda about her skipping her grandfather's funeral was the last time they'd heard from her. As 2021 went on, fans began to notice that Miranda and Melanie stopped making videos together. At some point during the year, Miranda and BDash tied the knot, although they did not confirm their wedding at the time.

March 2021

Melanie took to TikTok to address Miranda’s absence from their joint account.

“Miranda has chosen to pursue some other opportunities at this time and just take a little break from the Wilking sisters brand. I will still be here making videos,” she explained in a video. “Sometimes you just need a little change and Miranda’s still my best friend. I love her so much, I will always support her.”

February 2022

Melanie, Kelly and Dean took to Instagram Live on Miranda’s birthday to claim that they hadn’t spoken to her in more than one year. They said Miranda had claimed they “wouldn’t understand” her reasons for skipping her grandfather’s funeral, and said she’d begun pulling away from them after joining 7M, which they believe to be a cult. “It’s definitely been the hardest year of my life,” Melanie said during the Live while getting emotional. “We’re not allowed to contact her, and it’s really sad because we’re blocked on absolutely everything. … It’s been really hard to deal with and we really don’t know why.” Miranda subsequently addressed the video via her Instagram Story, claiming that she had “communicated [with] my parents in the past year multiple times.” She further alleged that she’d stopped making videos with her sister because Melanie kicked her out of their joint TikTok account and “refused” to grant her access. “After constant back-and-forth over this topic I finally let Melanie have full access over that account so it forced me to start all over,” Miranda claimed. “To everyone who has reached out asking if I’m OK and involved in a religious cult, thank you so much for your concern but I am not involved in a religious cult.” Miranda also claimed that her distance from her family stemmed from them disagreeing with her decision to move in with James. 7M also denied the Wilkings’ claims at the time, with Shinn’s rep telling the Daily Mail in a statement, “It is pathetic and contemptible to try to turn her private family matters into a tawdry public scandal for clicks and clout. While the recent portrayals of Dr. Robert Shinn and 7M Films have been wildly offensive and riddled with inaccuracies, those false claims will not deter 7M from supporting Miranda in whichever endeavors she chooses to pursue next.”

September 2023

Despite the tension between them, Miranda began to spend more time with her family after they accused Shinn of operating 7M like a cult. In September 2023, she posted a photo with BDash and her parents in honor of Dean’s birthday.

“Happy Birthday to this guy right here!! I love you Dad and hope you have a great day today🎉🎂,” she captioned the Instagram snap.

In the 2024 docuseries Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult, Melanie shared that although she was no longer completely estranged from her sister, their dynamic was still not the same as Miranda would not allow her family to talk to her about their concerns about 7M and Shekinah Church.

May 2024

Miranda attended Melanie’s wedding to NFL star Austin Ekeler.

“Had such a great time at my sister’s wedding ✨💍,” she wrote via Instagram alongside photos from the nuptials. She did not share any pictures with Melanie, nor did Melanie share any photos with her.

Related: NFL Player Austin Ekeler and Melanie Wilking’s Relationship Timeline Ethan Miller/Getty Images In the game of love, NFL player Austin Ekeler scored when he met dancer Melanie Wilking. Together since 2021, the football star and TikToker have danced their way into people’s hearts with their fun social media videos and unique love story. But perhaps the greatest quality between this duo is their support […]

In Dancing for the Devil, Melanie spoke candidly about how she considered not inviting Miranda to the wedding due to their strained relationship.

May 2024

Melanie and her parents opened up about their experience losing Miranda to an alleged cult in Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult.

“I feel like my sister died. She’s everywhere, but nowhere,” Melanie said in the docuseries.

Several former members of Shekinah Church and 7M also participated in the three-part doc, accusing Shinn of cutting members off from their families, brainwashing and sexual assault. Shinn has denied the allegations, and a statement was provided at the end of the last episode.

“No criminal charges have been brought against Shinn. He has previously denied sexually abusing any member of Shekinah or any client of 7M,” the statement read. “The civil lawsuit is ongoing. Robert and his codefendants deny the claims against them. The case is set to go to trial in 2025.”

June 2024

Miranda addressed her family’s claims in Dancing for the Devil via her Instagram Story, stating that she is “not a victim,” “not in any harm” and “not being abused.”

She continued, “I want to start by saying that I appreciate the concern that has been expressed for my well-being. Due to pending litigation, in which I am a plaintiff in a defamation lawsuit, it’s not appropriate for me to comment on specific allegations. Though I will state that I do not condone abuse in any way.”

Miranda also called the docuseries a “one-sided story” and offered an explanation for her family rift.

“I love my Mom, Dad and Melanie and they will forever be a part of my life. The truth is, we just don’t see eye to eye at this time. I believe that this documentary is a one-sided story,” she wrote. “I gave my life to Jesus Christ in 2020 and asked my family for some space in the very beginning to collect my thoughts and process my new walk I wanted to take with God.”