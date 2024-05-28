In the game of love, NFL player Austin Ekeler scored when he met dancer Melanie Wilking.

Together since 2021, the football star and TikToker have danced their way into people’s hearts with their fun social media videos and unique love story. But perhaps the greatest quality between this duo is their support for one another’s careers.

Whenever it was time for football, Wilking — who rose to fame on social media with sister Miranda Derrick — could always be found in the stands showing off game day fits in support of her favorite running back. Not to be outdone, Ekeler would happily appear in his partner’s TikTok videos, where they frequently danced and exercised together.

“Low quality video. High quality memories. 😂” Wilking previously joked via Instagram in October 2023 after Ekeler agreed to participate in another couple’s challenge. “#losangeles #relationships #challenge#partneryoga.”

Keep scrolling to relive Ekeler and Wilking’s sweetest moments in their relationship:

2021

According to People, Ekeler’s romance with Wilking began thanks to the power of social media. The NFL star made the first move by sending the dancer a DM.

August 2023

On a sunny summer night, Ekeler got down on one knee and proposed to his leading lady by the ocean in Laguna Beach, California. “Soooo this happened!!!💍Can’t wait to marry my best friend❤️,” Wilking wrote via Instagram before showcasing her new ring. “I can do this trend for real now🥹💍 #fiance #engaged.”

February 2024

Months before their wedding day, the engaged couple received a special party in honor of their relationship status. “I cannot thank my parents enough for the beautiful shower they hosted for Austin and I,” Wilking wrote via Instagram. “Living so far from family is hard, so it was great seeing everyone and having them meet the man who makes me feel so special.”

March 2024

Ekeler, who was a longtime Los Angeles Chargers running back, signed a two-year deal with the Washington Commanders reportedly worth up to $11.43 million. As a result, it was time to find a new house with his partner closer to Washington D.C. “Moving to the DMV and slowly but surely getting furniture,” Wilking wrote via Instagram one month after Ekeler signed. “#moving #movingday #travel #dmv #dc #washingtondc.”

April 2024

Before officially becoming a bride, Wilking was able to experience a Bachelorette party with her closest girlfriends in Las Vegas. “When the bridal party are dancers💃💕 My bachelorette weekend was so incredibly fun!” she wrote via Instagram on April 29. “I got to be with my besties and stay in the fabulous Blush Suite at the @palms 😍 It was hands down the cutest & most gorgeous hotel room I’ve ever stayed in!”

May 2024

Before a brand-new NFL season kicked off, Ekeler and Wilking were able to exchange vows during a romantic wedding ceremony at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa in Las Vegas. “It was everything we have ever wanted and more,” Wilking told People after the ceremony. “To have all of our family members travel to Las Vegas to celebrate our love is something I could have only dreamed about. We are so thankful.”

Wilking was also able to celebrate her wedding day with Derrick. Their tenuous relationship will be highlighted in the Netflix docuseries Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult dropping May 29, 2024.