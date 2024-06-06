Melanie Wilking is setting the record straight on the claim that Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult was “one-sided,” as stated by her sister Miranda Derrick (née Wilking).

“They were reached out to many times and declined every time,” Melanie, 25, told Access on Thursday, June 6, revealing she “picked up on all these red flags” when invited to 7M’s “private dinners” with her sister.

“When she’s saying that we weren’t supportive, it was because I was seeing what she wasn’t seeing,” Melanie explained. “I was seeing all of those red flags, I was seeing that, because I wasn’t going anymore, they wanted to rip us apart.”

Melanie was apparently told that she and her sister would “never” lose their connection.

“Sure enough, look where we are,” she continued. “So, of course, if she was wanting to further her spiritual journey in a way that wasn’t with someone like Robert Shinn, that would be fantastic. But we knew the situation and we’re trying to avoid all of this.”

The three-part Netflix docuseries Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult was released on May 29. Within the series, Miranda’s family alleged that she is part of a cult run by Shinn, the pastor at Los Angeles’ Shekinah Church and founder of 7M Films. (Shinn and 7M Films manage Miranda’s career.)

In a social media statement posted on Tuesday, June 4, Miranda reacted to the claims made by her sister and parents in the docuseries, vehemently denying that she is in a cult.

“I love my Mom, Dad and Melanie and they will forever be a part of my life. The truth is, we just don’t see eye to eye at this time,” she wrote. “I gave my life to Jesus Christ in 2020 and asked my family for some space in the very beginning to collect my thoughts and process my new walk I wanted to take with God.”

During the docuseries, Shinn was accused of sexual assault by multiple women. In her statement, Miranda denied being “a victim” and declared that she’s “not in any harm” and is “not being abused.” She also declined “to comment on specific allegations” made in a pending defamation lawsuit because she is a plaintiff.

“No criminal charges have been brought against Shinn. He has previously denied sexually abusing any member of Shekinah or any client of 7M. The civil lawsuit is ongoing,” Netflix wrote in a statement at the end of the series. “Robert and his codefendants deny the claims against them. The case is set to go to trial in 2025.”

Miranda, who is married to fellow 7M dancer James Derrick, called her family “overbearing and chaotic” in her statement. She noted that they have been attempting to “make amends” but called the docuseries a “further challenge,” referring to it as “a public attack.”

During her Thursday interview with Access, Melanie offered a brief update on where she and Miranda stand now.

“We talk here and there. Once the documentary released, I did reach out but haven’t heard anything back,” she said. “I know on both sides emotions are high. It’s definitely a difficult time.”

Melanie also urged Miranda to watch the Netflix series.

“From the statement that she put it out it is very obvious that she did not. I would want her to watch because it is so much deeper than just our family,” Melanie added. “Just educate yourself and know that we absolutely love you with all of our heart.”