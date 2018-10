Teen Mom OG’s Catelynn Lowell Surprises Her Family (OK! Magazine)

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Celebrate Her Birthday (Star Magazine)

Mischa Barton Steps Out After Hills News (Radar Online)

Deadpool 2 Gets a New Title Before Christmas Release (Men’s Journal)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!