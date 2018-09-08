Miss West Virginia Madeline Collins slammed President Donald Trump on Friday, September 7, during an interview portion of the Miss America 2018 pageant.

The 23-year-old was asked on Friday night about what she feels is the most serious issue facing the U.S.A.

“Donald Trump is the biggest issue facing our country today,” she replied amid applause from the audience. “Unfortunately he has caused a lot of divide in our country, and until we can trust in him and the choices that he makes for our country, we cannot become united.”

Collins didn’t win the interview session, which has replaced the traditional swimsuit competition at this year’s pageant. That honor went to Miss Massachusetts, Gabriela Taveras, who was asked how Americans overseas should interact with foreigners. She said it was important to let people know that “we as Americans are supporting them and that we are there to help them.”

Friday marked the third and final night of preliminary judging, which has seen the contestants asked about other headline-making issues, including national anthem controversy.

Miss Virginia Emili McPhail won a preliminary interview session on Thursday, September 6, after she was asked about NFL players taking a knee during “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The communication studies major, 22, said not standing during the anthem “is a right you have. But it’s not about kneeling; it is absolutely about police brutality.”

Miss America 2019 will be crowned on Sunday, September 9, in a nationally televised finale from Atlantic City. Hosted by Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba and Ross Mathews, it airs on ABC at 9 p.m. ET.

