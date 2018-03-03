Rick Ross has made his mark on Hollywood, and after news broke that he is currently in the hospital, several celebrities took to social media to send their support and well wishes.

Missy Elliott tweeted on March 2, “I BELIEVE in the Power of Prayer Sending Prayers up for Rick Ross” with a praying hands emoji.

LL Cool J wrote, “Sending love and prayers up for Rick Ross and his family. Stay encouraged stay strong.”

Snoop Dogg shared, “prayers up for my guy Rick Ross hope you pull thru my brotha.”

Fat Joe, meanwhile, tweeted, “God bless my brother Rick Ross I’m praying to the highest level love you bro.”

Diddy also encouraged his followers to “pray for Rick Ross,” while G-Eazy simply wrote, “Prayers for rick ross.”

As previously reported, TMZ reported on March 2 that the “Hustlin” rapper, 42, is currently hooked up to a life support machine and is being treated in the cardiac unit, possibly indicating that he suffered a heart attack. A source told the website that the machine had taken over his heart and lung functions.

The Davie Police Department confirmed to Us Weekly that emergency officials were called to Ross’ house in Davie, Florida, on Thursday, March 1, around 3:30 a.m. when the rapper was found unresponsive and breathing heavily. The person who called 911 attempted to wake Ross and saw that he was “slobbing out the mouth,” according to police.

This is not the Grammy nominee’s first health scare: Ross has a history of seizures. In 2011, he was hospitalized in Birmingham, Alabama, after having two seizures in a six-hour period. Ross later attributed them to lack of sleep.

