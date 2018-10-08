Not so fast! Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Neri Oxman “emphatically” denied dating Brad Pitt in a new interview after they were briefly linked earlier this year.

Oxman, 42, insisted to The New York Times in a profile published on Saturday, October 6, that she is dating hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, but she is still open to the idea of working with the Oscar winner, 54, on a future project. She described him “as the last of the Mohicans in post-Netflix Hollywood.”

“He brings together the timely and the timeless, which is what cinema is all about,” she added.

The architect admitted to the newspaper that she had some fun with photographers who were staked out in front of MIT’s Media Lab when she was linked to Pitt. She said she often walked out of the building carrying a famous physics textbook and an audio time capsule that went to Mars in 1977.

“The Golden Record beats the Caviar quilted flap bag on any given day,” she said. “Toting the ultimate message to moon was my message in a bottle to the paparazzi. The Feynman Lectures followed.”

Pitt and Angelina Jolie separated in 2016 after two years of marriage and 12 years together. They share six children: Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10.

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe to our new podcast “Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood” below!



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!