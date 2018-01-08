Mitt Romney Treated for Prostate Cancer Last Year 

Former presidential nominee Mitt Romney was treated for prostate cancer last year.

The Associated Press reports that a Romney aide, who spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity, revealed the politician was diagnosed with “slow-growing prostate cancer” in 2017. His cancer was removed surgically and “found not to have spread beyond the prostate,” according to the aide.

CNN’s Jake Tapper also tweeted the news on Monday, January 8, citing a source close to the former Massachusetts governor, who said, “Mitt Romney was treated over the summer for prostate cancer. He was treated surgically by Dr. Thomas Ahlering at UC Irvine Hospital in California. His prognosis is good; he was successfully treated.”

News of Romney’s health scare comes after Utah Senator Orrin Hatch announced he would not run for reelection in the Fall. The 70-year-old, who ran for president in 2012, is reportedly considering running to fill the Republican seat.

Meghan McCain, whose father John McCain was diagnosed with brain cancer last year, took to Twitter to send prayers to the Romney family, which includes his wife, Ann, and their five adult sons.

“Happy to hear @MittRomney is doing well. Regardless prayers to him and his family. #F—kCancer!” Meghan tweeted on Monday.

The Arizona senator and former presidential nominee opened up about his cancer diagnosis and “very poor prognosis” during an interview with 60 Minutes in September.

“As you know, doctors are interesting,” John said at the time. “Some say 3 percent, some say 14 percent. You know it’s — it’s a very poor prognosis. So I just said, ‘I understand. Now we’re going to do what we can, get the best doctors we can find and do the best we can, and at the same time celebrate with gratitude a life well lived.’”

