Moana’s Auli’i Cravalho Comes Out as Bisexual on TikTok With Eminem’s Help

There’s just no telling how far she’ll go — on TikTok! Auli’i Cravalho joined the video-sharing app on Wednesday, April 8, and made a major announcement in her first post.

The Moana star, 19, recorded a video of herself lip-synching to Eminem and Ed Sheeran’s song “Those Kinda Nights” from the rapper’s latest album, Music to Be Murdered By. She mouthed the lyrics, “Seriously, though, jokes aside / How you doin’? You straight? / She said, ‘No, I’m bi’ / She said, ‘Are you drunk?’ / I said, ‘No, I’m high’ / I’m checking out the chick / She said, ‘So am I.’”

Later on Wednesday, a Twitter user asked Cravalho to clarify, writing, “Hey queen ur doing great in importance of being earnest 😀 do u like girls?” The actress replied, “If I may escort you to my tiktok… @auliicravalho.”

if i may escort you to my tiktok… @auliicravalho https://t.co/xRJuYk3e2t — Auli'i Cravalho (@auliicravalho) April 8, 2020

The Little Mermaid Live! star has since posted two more TikTok videos: one of herself lying down in bed with her cat to the tune of Lizzo’s song “Boys” and another with a few questions about how to use the platform.

“Can someone please tell me what ‘FYP’ means and what hashtags to use?” she asked her nearly 13,000 followers, using the app’s popular “For You Page” abbreviation. “Also, why can I not change captions after posting? Didn’t know that. Um, help a girl out here!”

Cravalho is not the only young star who has come out as a member of the LGBTQ community this month. Rebecca Black, who is best known for her 2011 song “Friday,” announced on April 3 that she is queer and recently went through a breakup with a woman.

“Every day is different. It’s something that over the past few years I’ve obviously been having a lot of conversations with myself about,” Black, 22, said on the “Dating Straight” podcast. “To me, the word ‘queer’ feels really nice. I have dated a lot of different types of people, and I just don’t really know what the future holds. Some days, I feel a little more on the ‘gay’ side than others.”