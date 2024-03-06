Renee Graziano revealed that she suffered from an accidental fentanyl overdose last year that nearly killed her.

“I OD’ed over this. I just lost my whole life,” the Mob Wives star, 55, said in a teaser obtained by TMZ for her upcoming appearance on Bunnie XO’s “Dumb Blonde” podcast, which drops on Wednesday, March 6. “I couldn’t come up for air.”

Graziano shared that before she suffered from the overdose, she faced struggles with her family. Her little sister Jennifer Graziano did not speak to her “for a year and a half.”

“Everything in my life was falling apart. My son [AJ Pagan] didn’t wanna talk to me,” she said. “Nobody wanted to talk to me.”

In addition to not being on good terms with Jennifer, 52, and her son, she was also coping with the loss of her father, Anthony Graziano, who died in May 2019. As everything began “piling up” for Renee, she admitted she “gave up.”

“I just lost, like, my s–t, man,” Renee recalled. “September 18th, someone gave me a bag of fentanyl when it was supposed to be [an undisclosed drug].”

Bunnie XO asked if she had gotten the drugs from someone she “trusted” or from a drug dealer, and Renee shared that someone she knew vouched for the supplier. The reality star confessed she overdosed in May 2023 while in Florida. Renee doesn’t remember any details about what happened to her before the overdose and shared that “three days are wiped” from her brain.

“I died in a restaurant in Florida. I was dead, intubated for three days,” she said. “No one in my family came to the hospital and I spent nine days there learning how to walk again. That was it for me.”

Renee doesn’t blame her family for not coming to visit her while she was in the hospital. She admitted that she “put them through hell” and is understanding that they didn’t think she was going to “make it.”

Following her recovery, Renee decided to get clean and sought out help from the Odom Recovery Group in November 2023, per TMZ.

Renee previously went to rehab in 2012. At the time, Renee’s rep told Page Six that the TV personality was not seeking treatment “for any current drug or alcohol use of any kind.”

“Her choice to enter rehab was made entirely on her own,” Graziano’s rep said in a statement at the time. “She has made this decision for the betterment of her son AJ’s life, as well as to improve her physical, mental and spiritual health.”