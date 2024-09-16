Your account
Model Bianca Balti Diagnosed With Ovarian Cancer After Experiencing Abdominal Pain

By
Bianca Balti. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Bianca Balti is ready to open up about her ovarian cancer diagnosis.

The 40-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared a health update with her followers on Sunday, September 15, after voluntarily going to the hospital.

“Last Sunday, I checked myself into the ER to find out that my lower abdominal pain was stage 3C ovarian cancer,” Balti wrote via Instagram. “It’s been a week full of fear, pain and tears but mostly love, hope, laughter, and strength. (check these pics out for proof, lol).”

Despite her diagnosis, Balti appeared to be in good spirits as she shared selfies with healthcare workers and loved ones visiting her at the hospital.

“I have a long journey ahead, but I know I will beat this,” her post continued. “For myself, my loved ones (my daughters are at the top of the list), and all of you who need strength, you can borrow some of mine cause I have loads.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, ovarian cancer is described as a growth of cells that forms in the ovaries. The cells multiply quickly and can invade and destroy healthy body tissue. Treatment tends to involve surgery and chemotherapy.

Bianca Balti. Courtesy of Bianca Balti/Instagram

“Life happens; give it a reason,” Balti said when sharing her diagnosis. “So far, cancer has given me a chance to find beauty through life’s hurdles.”

In a series of Instagram Stories posted on Monday, September 16, Balti shared photos of her mom delivering sunflowers and her friends visiting with snacks from Erewhon.

She also thanked fans for all their support as she embarks on a new health chapter. “Grazie per tutti i messaggi,” she wrote in Italian, which translates to, “Thanks for all your messages.”

Bianca Balti. Courtesy of Bianca Balti/Instagram

This isn’t the first time Balti has made her health a priority. In late 2022, the model discovered she is a carrier for the BRCA1 gene. She learned she had a 50 percent chance of being diagnosed with breast cancer and a 30 percent chance of being diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

As a result, she underwent a preventative double mastectomy in December 2022.

“I wasn’t sick, yet — but I knew the chances were much higher that I would be one day,” she told Vogue in March. “I now had the free will to do something about it.”

Just weeks before her latest diagnosis, Balti shared how special the past few months have been for her.

Whether enjoying tropical vacations with her two daughters or working with world famous brands like Montblanc and Havaianas x Dolce & Gabbana, the Italian model made it clear that, “It’s only getting better.”

“Bye Summer!” she wrote via Instagram on September 1. “God only knows how good you’ve been to me ✈️🌅🧳🚢🏝️👯‍♀️💘🪩💃🕺📚⛱️☀️ #bestsummerofmylife.”

