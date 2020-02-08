Ready to walk down the aisle? Josephine Skriver revealed that her wedding plans aren’t coming along as quickly as she initially planned.

“It’s a lot more stressful than I thought,” Skriver, 26, told Us Weekly exclusively about the status of her nuptials at the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LIV party in Miami. “I thought we could do it casual, and be, like, easy breezy, let’s just do it, but there’s a lot more that goes into [it] than I thought.”

The Danish model, who is engaged to musician Alexander DeLeon, admitted that it’ll “definitely” be a summer wedding and that it’s going to be a “really fun day” once everything gets done.

The good news is that her fiancé, 30, is involved with it all. “He is, like, 100 percent the planner,” the Denmark native explained. “He coordinates. I just sit back and I go, ‘Babe have we done this yet?’ He’s hands-on.”

When it comes to her dress, however, that is a detail that has yet to be finalized. “Until I’ve got it all locked down, I feel like my dress changes according to [the] venue,” she told Us. “I have, like, my mood board down for the dress and I’m talking with a designer, but we’re not there yet.”

The Victoria’s Secret model might not have the big day sorted out just yet, but she revealed that her fellow model friends, including BFF Jasmine Tookes, will be in the bridal party. “[Jasmine’s] my go-to best friend,” Skriver said. “She’s 100 percent going to stand up there with me.”

Skriver knows she has “really good friends” so when it comes to the bachelorette party, she doesn’t need to think about the details. “I know they’re planning something and I’m a little worried because they tend to, like, push me to the limit,” she admitted. “But it’s good. I’m excited.”

The other thing Skriver is looking forward to is actually being married. “Honestly, I’m so in love with my man,” she told Us. “Obviously, I look forward to the party and the wedding, but just being married and getting to that next level in the relationship [is what I’m most looking forward to].”

She added: “I just can’t wait to be a wife.”