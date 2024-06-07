Nyima Ward, who is the son of model Trish Goff, has died at the age of 27.

“Nyima Lee Ward of Ocala, Florida, blew into this world on January 2, 1997, destined to live life his own way,” read Ward’s online obituary. “He left it May 29, 2024, having lived fiercely, loved deeply and made memories with the kind of fervor that only a young man who never met a stranger could do.”

Goff, 47, welcomed Nyima in 1997 with ex Aaron Ward. A cause of death was not listed. He is survived by his parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

The obituary shared that Nyima, whose name means “the sun,” was the center of his parents’ world.

“There is no doubt that when he was born, he was the sun to parents Aaron Ward and Trish Goff’s whole system,” the obit stated. “He remained there throughout his life.”

Like his mom, Nyima sought out a career in modeling and he also shared her love of nature. In addition to modeling, Goff is also an animal activist.

“He was a boy of the world, traveling extensively, who grew into a man of the earth, falling in love with farming and animals and chasing his dreams from California to Florida,” the message continued. “It wouldn’t have been unheard of to find Nyima with a stray animal he’d saved on the side of the road or calling his mom to ask about animal care tips. He loved the water, always choosing boots and jeans for a day on the boat, and opted outside whenever he had the chance.”

Alongside his love for the great outdoors and its creatures, Nyima also had a deep love for his family and friends, who spanned all over the world. While distance kept him from spending the majority of his time with his loved ones, he did get to see “everyone for long, meaningful periods.” The situation “suited him just fine” since he preferred “deep, present connections.”

“The only thing in life that matched his height was his love of friends and family,” the tribute read. “Never missing an opportunity to tell his people he loved them or ensuring he had stayed in touch with his people.”

Nyima’s family has requested that donations be made in Nyima’s memory to The Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation instead of flowers.

Nyima and his mother were close throughout the years. Both Nyima and Goff shared their appreciation for one another on social media.

“Throwback to when I was small always chillin with my madre! Love you, mom,” Nyima wrote via Instagram in February 2016 alongside a black and white photo of him with his mom on set from a photoshoot when he was a kid.