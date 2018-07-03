Celebs were out and about this week, from Olivia Culpo enjoying a drink in Brooklyn to Vanessa Hudgens showing off her style to Jamie Foxx hanging with friends in Miami. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Molly Sims got in a zen state at the World of Hyatt Chase Credit Card launch event in NYC.

— Culpo sipped on Ruffino’s Frosecco at 1 Brooklyn Bridge.

— Tristan Thompson hung out with friends at STK Toronto and ordered bottles of Don Julio 1942 tequila for the table.

— Courtney Love attended the Diesel Presents Scott Lipps Photography Exhibition ‘Rocks Not Dead’ at Sunset Tower.

— Foxx sipped on Dom Perignon Rose while hanging out with friends at Kiki on the River in Miami.

— bkr hosted a beauty event at the Mondrian in L.A. to celebrate the launch of their bkr Paris water balm lip treatment made of rose, algae, biolipids and a natural peppery French rose scent.

— Eric Dane enjoyed the new Aperitivo menu during happy hour at Michael Mina’s Cal Mare.

— Darren Criss and Mia Swier attended the PORTS V launch dinner in Milan to celebrate their new collection hosted by Chadwick Boseman and Milan Vukmirovic.

— Hudgens wore an Endless Summer Berri Slip Dress while out with boyfriend Austin Butler in NYC.

— Drake celebrated the release of his new album “Scorpion” at Basement Miami.

— Celebrity designers Peter Som and Timothy Brown attended the 10-year anniversary of Martial Vivot Salon Pour Hommes Salon Pour Hommes Downtown.

— Set It Up stars Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell tested their set-up skills real life in a short video called “The Love Assistants” hosted by sexologist and relationship expert Shan Brody.

— David Beckham hung out at LAVO Italian Restaurant & Rooftop Bar at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

