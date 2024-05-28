Morgan Spurlock’s ex-wives are paying tribute to the Super Size Me filmmaker after he died from cancer complications at age 53 on Thursday, May 23.

Sara Bernstein, who married Spurlock in 2016 and settled her divorce from him three months before his death, spoke out via Instagram on Sunday, May 26.

“Thank you for all the love and support the past few days. We so appreciate it. As [our son] Kallen said to me, ‘Morgan was the best daddy ever and we will love and miss him forever and ever,’” she wrote alongside a throwback photo of Spurlock with his sons, Laken, 17, and Kallen, 8.

Bernstein added that those who “wish to honor Morgan” can send contributions to the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge in New York City.

Spurlock’s second wife, Alex Jamieson, with whom he shared Laken, also mourned his death via social media.

“Oh my 💔… it’s impossible to put into words what you meant to your family, to your boys, friends, film community … to me. I’m just so glad we were friends in the end,” Jamieson, who was married to Spurlock from 2006 to 2011, captioned a May 26 Instagram slideshow of photos of Spurlock.

She continued, “Morgan was a generous, creative, dedicated human. He LOVED his friends and boys. When he got into something he dove in heart first, with his body and soul. Morgan LOVED to dance. And laugh. And tell stories. And encourage others, too. … Morgan SHOWED UP for people. He came to EVERY art show I curated, helped me think through projects, even after we had both remarried.”

Jamieson appeared in Spurlock’s 2004 documentary Super Size Me and wrote a 2006 cookbook, The Great American Detox Diet, about his weight loss journey after eating only McDonald’s food for 30 days while shooting the film. However, Jamieson wrote that the duo’s “proudest co-creation” is their son.

“Our text chain is mostly us sending cute and funny pictures of our amazing son to each other. Even up to the end,” she wrote. “Even when we weren’t getting along, we would come together to celebrate and laugh about our amazing boy and how he was growing up to be kind, funny, creative. I miss you dearly, friend. I didn’t know it would hurt so much. Rest now.”

Spurlock, who was also married to Priscilla Sommer from 1996 to 2003, made headlines in December 2017 when he admitted to cheating on “every wife and girlfriend I have ever had” via X.

In the lengthy statement, Spurlock also owned up to a history of sexual misconduct after witnessing survivors come forward during the #MeToo movement.

“I’ve come to understand after months of these revelations, that I am not some innocent bystander, I am also a part of the problem,” he wrote.

Spurlock then recalled being accused of raping a woman when he was in college, which did not lead to charges or investigations, and paying to settle a female employee’s claim of sexual harassment.

“I would call my female assistant ‘hot pants’ or ‘sex pants’ when I was yelling to her from the other side of the office. Something I thought was funny at the time, but then realized I had completely demeaned and belittled her to a place of non-existence,” he wrote.

Shortly after sharing the confession, Spurlock stepped down from his production company, Warrior Poets.