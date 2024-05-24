Super Size Me director Morgan Spurlock settled a divorce with estranged wife Sara Bernstein three months before his death.

Spurlock, who died in May at the age of 53, married Bernstein in 2016 shortly before they welcomed son Kallen, now 8. Bernstein filed for divorce five years later in March 2021.

Spurlock and Bernstein reached a settlement in February of this year, and a proposed judgment was issued within weeks. Per the court records obtained by Us Weekly, a letter had been filed in court earlier this month. There have not been further updates about finalizing the case. Us has reached out to lawyers for both parties for comment.

“It’s heartbreaking news. I know Morgan as a wonderful person to work for and was very appreciative of his family and devoted to the health and wellbeing of his children,” Spurlock’s attorney Randi L. Karmel told Us in a statement. “My thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. He was very young and has two young children. They amicably settled all issues between them prior to his death.”

News broke on Friday, May 24, that Spurlock had died one day earlier following a cancer battle.

“It was a sad day, as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan,” the director’s brother Craig Spurlock said in a statement. “Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas, and generosity. The world has lost a true creative genius and a special man. I am so proud to have worked together with him.”

Morgan is survived by his parents, two brothers and his two sons. In addition to Kallen, Morgan shared Laken, 17, with ex-wife Alexandra Jamieson. (In the May obituary, Bernstein and Jamieson are both listed as Morgan’s “former spouses.”)

Morgan and Jamieson, a vegan chef, started dating in 2002. She appeared in Super Size Me, supporting Morgan’s 30-day experiment of eating nothing but McDonald’s meals. Morgan and Jamieson wed in 2006 and separated five years later.

“I was there with him and we were in a relationship for many years. We were very comfortable with each other,” Jamieson said during a 2013 interview for the Good Life Project about costarring with Morgan in the Oscar-nominated documentary. “[It] was helpful to be there with your partner.”

She continued, “We ended up making another TV show called 30 Days after Super Size Me, which I was in a couple of episodes with him. We went and lived on minimum wage for a month and it was really a reality show that explored social issues in a way that Super Size Me did. It was hard on the relationship, not only are you going through a challenging experiment but you have to get up at 4:30 [in the morning] because the cameras are coming over. It’s just a very unrealistic environment, in which to communicate and be intimate with somebody.”