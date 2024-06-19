Motorbike racer Lorenzo Somaschini died on Monday, June 17, following a fatal crash during a practice round at the Honda Junior Cup in Brazil.

SuperBike Brazil, the sponsor of the racing event, confirmed Somaschini’s death in a statement.

“SuperBike Brasil announces, with great sadness and regret, the passing of pilot Lorenzo Somaschini this Monday (17/6), at 7:43 pm,” the statement read, translated from Portuguese. “The Argentine, born in Rosário, was admitted to the Albert Einstein Hospital, in São Paulo (SP), under intensive medical care and, unfortunately, did not survive.”

According to SuperBike, the organization has provided “full assistance” to Somaschini’s family since Friday, June 14.

On Friday, Somaschini suffered a fall during the first free practice session of the Honda Junior Cup at the Interlagos Autódromo.

“As soon as he fell at the exit of Pinheirinho, the pilot was promptly treated at the scene by the medical team in an ICU ambulance,” the statement continues. “He was then taken to the racetrack’s emergency room, where his clinical condition stabilized. After this procedure, medical removal was carried out in an advanced support unit (mobile ICU) at Hospital Geral da Pedreira, where he remained until the early hours of Saturday (15/6), following all medical protocols until the transfer was made to the Albert Einstein Hospital.”

The statement concludes, “Everyone on the SuperBike Brasil team is appalled by the event and expresses sincere feelings to all of Lorenzo’s family and friends.”

Somaschini was inspired to race by three-time MotoGP World Champion Jorge Lorenzo. Somaschini even picked racing number 99 as a tribute to Jorge, 37.

“My heart breaks because I was his idol and he had my number,” Jorge wrote via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, June 18. “Unfortunately, motorcycles can give us everything, at any time. A very big hug to the family.”

Somaschini began his professional career in April at the Argentine Superbike Junior Cup.

“It will be my debut, but I will go to Buenos Aires to try to win. But since it will be my first race, finishing the final will be like having obtained a victory,” he told Argentina’s La Capital newspaper at the time. “My goal is to get to MotoGP.”

Somaschini found a passion for racing when he was 3 years old.

“I loved it. I don’t know how to explain it. I liked it a lot and well,” Somaschini told La Capital newspaper. “I started to be fascinated by motorcycles.”

Somaschini is survived by his parents, Alfredo and Carolina, and his sister, Juana.