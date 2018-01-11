Motorhead Guitarist ‘Fast’ Eddie Clarke Dead at 67

Former Motörhead guitarist “Fast” Eddie Clarke died on Wednesday, January 10, the English rock band confirmed. He was 67.

“We are devastated to pass on the news we only just heard ourselves earlier tonight. Edward Allan Clarke — or as we all know and love him Fast Eddie Clarke — passed away peacefully yesterday,” read a statement posted on Motörhead’s Facebook on Thursday, January 11, adding that the guitarist “passed peacefully in [the] hospital where he was being treated for pneumonia.”

Several members from the band’s lineup also paid tribute on Facebook. Phil “Wizzö” Campbell, who was one of Clarke’s replacements after his 1982 departure, wrote, “Just heard the sad news that Fast Eddie Clark has passed away. Such a shock, he will be remembered for his iconic riffs and was a true rock n roller. RIP Eddie.”

Former Motörhead drummer Mikkey Dee wrote, “OH MY F–KING GOD, this is terrible news, the last of The Three Amigos. I saw Eddie not too long ago and he was in great shape. So this is a complete shock. Me and Eddie always hit it off great. I was looking forward to seeing him in the UK this summer when we around with the Scorps…Now Lem and Philthy can jam with Eddie again, and if you listen carefully I’m sure you’ll hear them, so watch out!!! My thoughts go out to Eddie’s family and close ones.”

Clarke was the last surviving member of the group’s classic trio. Drummer Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor died at age 61 in November 2015, and lead vocalist Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister died at age 70 the following month.

After leaving Motörhead, Clarke cofounded the heavy metal band Fastway with former UFO bassist Pete Way. Motörhead is best known for songs such as “Ace of Spades,” “Killed by Death” and “Born to Raise Hell,” while Fastway’s hits include “Say What You Will” and “We Become One.”

