MTV will be helping the victims of Hurricane Michael, a category 4 hurricane, which hit Florida October 10 and caused immense damage.

The network will launch an initiative in spring 2019 that will feature a group of employees, young people and the cast of Floribama Shore and also donate $250,000 to relief efforts.

According to the press release, “MTV has a long-standing history with Panama City Beach beginning in 1996 when it hosted ‘Spring Break’ in the popular destination for the first time. Recently, the network brought a new generation of fans to Florida’s Gulf Coast with the launch of ‘MTV Floribama Shore.’ The cast and crew of the series, including stars Kortni Gilson and Nilsa Prowant, had their lives disrupted by the powerful storm.”

“Throughout this time, MTV will continue to amplify youth-led efforts with on-air, digital and social initiatives leading up to the service days on the ground and beyond,” the press release continued.

Prowant is grateful to be a part of the initiative. “Hurricane Michael affected my family and I in so many ways. Having been raised in the Panhandle, It’s heartbreaking to see the place I used to call home barely recognizable and destroyed,” she exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I am so excited to work with MTV and Habitat for Humanity to rebuild the Florida Panhandle. I’m hoping it will give a glimmer of hope letting the victims of Hurricane Michael know that there are people far and wide ready to help rebuild their lives.”

This isn’t the first time MTV will be using its platform for good. In September, the network launched a campaign called +1 The Vote where young voters were encouraged to bring their friends along with them to vote.

Those who want to help those affected by Hurricane Michael can donate or support by visiting www.habitat.org/HurricaneMichael.

