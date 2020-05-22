Moving on. Whitney Way Thore revealed that her wedding to fiancé Chase Severino has been called off after he got another woman pregnant.

“Hey y’all. This is a really weird and uncomfortable thing to have to ‘announce’ on social media, but as I get more questions and hear more rumors, I figured it was time,” the My Big Fat Fabulous Life star, 36, captioned a plain black photo via Instagram on Thursday, May 21. “Chase and I are no longer engaged.”

Thore continued, “After experiencing a lot of ups and downs and still living apart, Chase reconnected with a woman with whom he has had a long history. Chase recently told me this information and the fact that it had resulted in a pregnancy. Chase will be a father in October.”

The TLC personality added that she is “not interested in anything hateful being directed toward anyone” involved in the situation. However, she requested “privacy” for all parties as they “move on and focus on the future.”

Severino, for his part, briefly addressed the split via Instagram on Thursday by sharing a screenshot of a statement he wrote in his iPhone Notes app.

“I don’t even know where/how to start,” he said. “I am very excited to announce I am expecting a child in the fall.”

Severino then advised his followers to “please see Whitney’s post for details” on where the two stand. Despite the breakup, he then went on to praise the reality star and their former relationship.

“I have nothing but love and respect for Whitney and our time together,” he continued. “Thank you for always supporting us. As we now go our separate ways, I ask for privacy for Whitney, myself, and the mother of my child who wishes to remain anonymous.”

Severino proposed to Thore in October 2019, but the former couple didn’t announce the relationship milestone until that December.

“Chase and I got engaged on October 9th in Paris and I’m quite possibly the happiest woman alive,” the dancer wrote via Instagram at the time. “It has been REAL hard to keep this a secret!”

The former pair’s romance was documented across the sixth and seventh seasons of My Big Fat Fabulous Life.

