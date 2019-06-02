Doting dads! Nacho Figueras is a father of four and even he’s already impressed with pal Prince Harry’s parenting skills.

“I don’t give him any advice. We just chat about [fatherhood] and he knows what he’s doing. He’s an amazing guy, a great guy. I actually find inspiration in what he does, so it’s the opposite,” the professional polo player, 42, told Us Weekly at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in New Jersey on Saturday, June 1. “I love him and he’s a good friend and I’m very happy for this new part of his life.”

As for meeting the 34-year-old former military pilot’s first child with wife Duchess Meghan, Figueras told Us he has been introduced to the little one who is “amazing” and just “the best.” The Argentina native gushed that Harry is “going to set great examples” for newborn Archie.

Harry and Meghan, 37, wed in May 2018 and announced news of their growing family in October. The couple confirmed the birth of their baby boy in a sweet Instagram post on May 6.

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019,” according to a statement on their Sussex Royal page. “Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.”

Days later, the duo shared the first photo of their son and revealed his full name: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Figueras came to the defense of Harry in late May when the royal was criticized for leaving home for work and flying to Italy so soon after welcoming his son. “I am a father of four and sometimes duty calls,” he told reporters, according to Hello Magazine. “This is 24 hours away from the house, I think he’s doing just fine. He’s a wonderful father and very present and he’s here for an amazing cause so I don’t see that as a problem.”

The athlete joined forces with Harry to play in a charity polo match in Rome in support of the prince’s Sentebale charity. Sentebale was founded to provide support to children and young people affected by HIV in the African countries of Botswana and Lesotho.

“The world thinks they know everything about this man,” Figueras captioned a series of Instagram pictures with Harry from the fundraiser. “I have been fortunate enough to spend enough time over the years to learn and understand the man he really is, a kind, generous, compassionate person who is constantly thinking about how to make the world a better place, whether that is helping kids in Africa, talking openly about mental health, encouraging children or talking about climate change and the things that we all human beings need to change for the next generations. I see him do that over and over again and it is truly inspiring. I am honored to be your friend and let’s keep fighting because if we all fight together love always wins.”

With reporting by Megan French

