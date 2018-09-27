Moving on! Naomi Campbell did not have much to say about Kendall Jenner during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, September 26.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, raised eyebrows in August when she told Love magazine that she “was never one of those girls who would do, like, 30 [fashion] shows a season or whatever the f–k those girls do.” Instead, she said that she has the option to be “super selective” about her runway gigs.

When host Andy Cohen asked Campbell, 48, on his Bravo late-night talk show for her thoughts on Jenner’s controversial comments, the supermodel quickly responded, “Next question.”

Campbell was not the only model who was unhappy with Jenner’s remarks. Daria Strokous wrote on her Instagram Story at the time that many fellow models do “70 shows a season … and we are all f–king proud of every single one of the girls that did it.” Jac Jagaciak echoed, “This makes me so angry… So disrespectful to literally 99% of people in the industry – yes they had to work their way up. Please get in touch with the real world!”

In response to the blowback, the reality star tweeted on August 21, “I was misrepresented in a recent interview. … It was intended to be entirely complimentary but unfortunately, my words were twisted & taken out of context. I want to be clear. The respect that I have for my peers is immeasurable!”

Campbell also threw some shade at Cardi B and Nicki Minaj on WWHL. When asked whether she attended the recent Harper’s Bazaar Icons party, where the rappers got into a fight, she responded, “No. It was called the Icons party, but there were no icons there.”

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs on Bravo Sundays through Thursdays at 11 p.m. ET.

